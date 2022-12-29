Trump Lawyer Celebrates Beating Jan. 6 Committee: 'Waved the White Flag'

One of Donald Trump's lawyers reacted with glee after the January 6 House Select Committee withdrew its subpoena for the former president.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon responded after Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the panel investigating the Capitol riot, confirmed the committee will drop its attempts to get Trump to testify and hand over documents relating to its inquiry.

Thompson wrote to Trump's legal team saying the panel was withdrawing its subpoena as it has completed its investigation into the insurrection.

The clock had also essentially run down for the former president to comply as the committee will be shutting down on January 3, 2023 when the GOP takes control of the House.

In November, Trump filed a suit against the January 6 committee in an attempt to block the panel's subpoena.

In a tweet, Dhillon suggested it was this suit which prompted the panel to withdraw its subpoena.

"My firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee's illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president— the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena," Dhillion said.

"We were confident of victory in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress. J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose. Kudos to my outstanding @dhillonlaw colleagues for the win!"

The panel voted to subpoena Trump in October at the end of their ninth presentation.

Earlier this month, the committee made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice recommending they charge Trump with four crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

An 845-page report published by the panel on December 23 also accused Trump of being the head of a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election results and the "central cause" of the January 6 insurrection.

In his letter confirming the withdrawal of the subpoena, Thompson wrote: "As you may know, the select committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena."

Trump also celebrated the subpoena against him being pulled, albeit while pushing a conspiracy theory that the FBI was involved in rigging the last election against him.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

Newsweek has reached out to the House January 6 committee for comment.