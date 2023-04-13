U.S.

Donald Trump Meets His Nemesis

By
U.S. Donald Trump Letitia James Trump organization Fraud

Donald Trump will meet New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a $250 million business fraud lawsuit against him and three of his children, this morning, the former president announced on his Truth Social page.

James has accused Trump of giving inflated valuations of his assets, including hotels and golf courses, in order to mislead banks and potential business partners. The former president has denied any wrongdoing, accusing James of being a "renegade prosecutor" who had embarked on a "self-serving fishing expedition."

Donald Trump pictured at his Mar-a-Lago club
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up his fist during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has said he will meet New York Attorney General Letitia James at 9:30 a.m. ET on April 13, 2023. Alex Wong/GETTY

On Thursday morning Trump updated his followers via Truth Social, writing: "I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!"

Trump has repeatedly accused James, who is Black, of targeting his family because she is a "racist," without providing any substantive evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

