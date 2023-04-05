Potential Trump Indictments Could Drop in This Order, Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a potential timeline for when ex-President Donald Trump may be indicted in further investigations.

Trump became the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges following an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office into payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts related to falsification of business records at his arraignment.

Trump faces several more investigations as he attempts a third run for the White House in 2024. Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading two probes by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the former president, including the handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, in August.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday arrives for his post-arrest speech at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Wednesday laid out a potential timeline for when the former president could be charged in several other investigations. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kirschner said during Wednesday's episode of his Justice Matters series on YouTube that he believes a federal indictment related to the DOJ's investigation into the classified documents may be soon to follow Trump's charges in New York City.

Trump may then see charges stemming from an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Kirschner said, who's examining efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. The probe was originally centered around a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked him to "find" the votes necessary for Trump to defeat President Joe Biden in the state.

The fourth and final indictment, Kirschner predicts, could come from Smith's second investigation, which focuses on Trump's actions during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Friends, justice, accountability, has been a long time coming," Kirschner said as he closed out his show. "But we're going to get there."

Earlier Wednesday, Kirschner said on the Julie Mason Mornings show that Trump had incriminated himself in the Mar-a-Lago investigation late last month while speaking on Fox News. The former prosecutor pointed to a moment in the interview between Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity when Trump said he had the "right" to take classified items from his time in the White House.

"As a prosecutor, I never dreamed of having this kind of directly incriminating evidence," Kirschner said.

Smith appears to be nearing the end of his January 6 investigation, as he scored a legal victory on the day of Trump's arraignment in Manhattan. Smith was given permission to subpoena Trump's former aides.

The DOJ's investigation into the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago also ramped up last month after Smith ordered at least two dozen subpoenas for people who work at Trump's home in Florida.

Trump is also facing a $250 million fraud lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused Trump of misstating the value of his properties by billions of dollars to mislead his investors.

