Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's China Gaffe: 'Disaster'

Trump heads to a rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday amid ongoing speculation that he could be indicted

Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden for a verbal gaffe during his address to the Canadian parliament on Friday when he inadvertently praised China.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday, calling the moment a "disaster" and returned to the issue again early on Saturday morning, sharing a video of Biden's comments.

The former president's posts come ahead of his first official 2024 campaign rally, which is due to take place on Saturday night at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas.

"'I want to applaud China.....I mean Canada.' The room erupted in laughter," Trump wrote on Friday. "This was Biden's big punchline today speaking before the Canadian Parliment [sic] in Ottawa, Ontario. Just a disaster - We are a Nation in Decline!"

During his address to the Canadian parliament, Biden said: "In the United States, we're expanding legal pathways for migration to seek safety in humanitarian — on a humanitarian basis, while discouraging unlawful migration that feeds exploitation and human trafficking."

"So, today I applaud China for stepping up — or, excuse me — I applaud Canada," the president said and was met with some laughter.

"You can tell what I'm thinking...about China. I won't get into that yet," Biden added amid the laughter. "I applaud Canada's stepping up of similar programs."

Trump returned to Biden's verbal flub on Saturday morning, re-sharing a video of the moment, and writing: "Mistakes like this, a really big one in Canada's Parliament, are just not allowed to happen. We are a laughing stock all over the WORLD!"

Biden did not discuss China during his speech to the Canadian parliament but he praised Canada for "opening new legal pathways" for migrants while also highlighting U.S.-Canadian cooperation "to discourage unlawful border crossings and fully implement in the updated Safe Third Country Agreement."

The president added that the two countries would "advance our shared prosperity and security, we must never lose sight of our shared values, because our values are literally the lynchpin holding everything else together. Welcoming refugees and seeking — asylum seekers is a part of who Canadians and Americans are."

Trump heads to Texas on Saturday amid ongoing speculation that he could be indicted as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's probe into a $130,000 reimbursement paid to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment he made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has denied having an affair with Daniels as well as any wrongdoing. Last Saturday, Trump predicted he would be arrested the following Tuesday but no arrest took place and he has not been charged with any crime.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.