Donald Trump's Mugshot Released as Former President Arrested

The mugshot of Donald Trump was released on Thursday after the former president was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump traveled to Fulton County on Thursday to surrender himself in connection to the indictment previously announced by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The mugshot of Trump comes shortly after CNN reported that the former president was expected to travel from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to Georgia to be arrested following the indictment, with 18 other co-defendants of crimes related to the 2020 election in Georgia and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Earlier this week, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that he was planning to surrender himself saying, "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was arrested after surrendering to authorities, as the former president is accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" Trump added.

While speaking after the indictment, Willis said, "The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result."

Prior to the release of Trump's mugshot on Thursday, mugshots of some of his co-defendants had already been released after surrendering themselves. These mugshots include Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, a former member of Trump's legal team and David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, among others.

Following Giuliani's arrest on Wednesday, Trump responded on TruthSocial saying, "The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN [sic]. HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!"

Supporters of former President Donald Trump on Thursday gather outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump's surrender in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump and 18 others face felony charges, accused of trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election in the state. Jessica McGowan/Getty

In addition to the indictment in Georgia, Trump is also facing legal issues in New York City where he is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, as well as two other federal indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith over classified documents previously found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, connected to the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in any of the indictments and remains the Republican favorite for the 2024 presidential election.