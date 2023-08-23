Rudy Giuliani Mugshot Released as Trump Ally Embraces Arrest

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot was released after surrendering to a Fulton County, Georgia, jail Wednesday afternoon in connection to the case surrounding former President Donald Trump and his allies' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Giuliani surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon. He is facing 13 counts including charges of allegedly violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer, making false statements, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Fulton County made public Giuliani's mugshot shortly after his release.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, poses for his booking photo on August 23 in Atlanta. Trump and 18 others face felony charges in the indictment related to alleged tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia and have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Giuliani embraced the arrest when asked by a reporter after his release if he regrets tying himself to the former president.

"I'm very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he said, describing the indictment as a "travesty" and an "attack on the American people."

A Fulton County grand jury last week indicted Trump, Giuliani and 17 other codefendants in the case, which follows District Attorney Fani Willis' two-and-a-half-year investigation into alleged attempts to thwart the election results.

The investigation focused on Trump's phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to "find" enough votes to tilt the election in his favor, as well as alleged plots to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College, despite President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020.

Giuliani is accused of involvement in efforts to submit the pro-Trump electors. Trump has blamed his loss in Georgia on widespread voter fraud in the state, though no evidence has been presented to back up these claims.

Trump and his allies have denied any wrongdoing, arguing that they did not break any laws and that their concerns about the 2020 race were legitimate.

Giuliani's bond was set at $150,000, according to Fulton County records.

Prior to working as Trump's attorney, Giuliani also served as the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and as an attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he worked on prosecuting RICO cases—the same charge he is facing in Fulton County.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and attorney of former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media after being booked, outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on August 23. Fulton County on Wednesday released Giuliani's mugshot in the case into alleged interference during the 2020 presidential election. Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty

Giuliani told reporters he was "fighting for justice" earlier on Wednesday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," he said, the AP reported.

An attorney for Giuliani declined to comment when reached by Newsweek on Wednesday.