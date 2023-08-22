Trump Supporters Plan Protest Outside Fulton County Courthouse

Laura Loomer, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, has planned a rally coinciding with the former president's scheduled arrest and arraignment this Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 13 felony counts, part of a total of 41 charges levied against the former president and 18 individuals in his orbit. The investigation into those individuals' alleged activity pertaining to the 2020 election and, specifically, the results in Georgia, culminated an approximate 2-and-a-half year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Loomer previously organized a rally in June in Miami, Florida, when Trump was arraigned on 37 total counts in relation to allegedly retaining classified documents containing national defense information. Trump pleaded not guilty in that and other cases including alleged hush money payments made prior to the 2016 election, and his role surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.

Waking up bright and early tomorrow to drive to Atlanta, Georgia from Florida!! See all of you there in front of the #FultonCountyJail to support President Donald J Trump on Thursday, August 24!



See details below! 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/cuLrJTwkS2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 22, 2023

The "peaceful rally" is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees are requested to bring their Trump-related flags, hats, shirts, signs and "love" to support the current leading GOP nominee for the 2024 nomination.

"The American people recognize that this is a witch hunt against the president in an election year," Loomer told Newsweek via phone on Tuesday. "This is all intended to try to cause voters to not want to vote for him, and the trial dates coincidentally all take place either right before the Iowa caucuses or in the early months of 2024—which is when you have Super Tuesday and voting in key early primary states.

Loomer added, "This is nothing more than election interference. I think that the GOP establishment, the Democratic Party and the collective Uniparty underestimated President Trump because they thought that their winning strategy was going to be to try to tell the general public that we can't have a candidate that could potentially be facing arrest.

"But as we've seen every single time that President Trump faces a new indictment or a new arrest, he shoots up in the polls by another five to 10 percent."

Members of the media remain set up in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Major Donald Trump supporter Laura Loomer has organized a rally in accordance with Trump's arraignment on Thursday. Mike Varner/Getty

Trump's popularity among Republican voters continues to soar despite his legal entanglements.

A Victory Insights poll published on Friday showed Trump garnering nearly 61 percent of support from registered likely Republican primary voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second with about 12 percent of support.

DeSantis has an opportunity to make potential headway with voters on Wednesday during the first GOP debate being hosted by Fox News due to Trump voluntarily skipping the debate.

Others besides DeSantis who as of Tuesday had met the required threshold to participate include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

"The more that Donald Trump continues to be persecuted and attacked...the American people realize that the only thing that's standing in between all of us and these authority figures within federal law enforcement agencies and the DOJ [Department of Justice] is President Trump, as President Trump has said as a rallying cry for the last several years, when he constantly repeats and says, 'The only thing standing between you and them is me,'" Loomer said. "He's absolutely right."

If they can take out a former president with "phony indictments and witch hunts" then any American or their family could also be targeted, she added.

Loomer also emphasized that this rally, like the one in Miami, will be peaceful. She cited how a protester she dubbed as a "lunatic leftist" jumped in front of Trump's motorcade when the former president left the courthouse.

"Thousands of people" have reached out to her about attending on Thursday, including some flying in to show their support, she added.

"There wasn't a single incident of violence at my Miami rally," said Loomer, who lives in Florida. "There was a zero-tolerance policy for any type of violence, agitation or any type of any type of language that would have been considered violence.

"Nobody's trying to storm any buildings. There's an understanding...if you're going to come to this rally, you're going to be peaceful and if you're not peaceful, you're not just going to be asked to leave; you're going to be forced to leave."

On August 10, prior to the issued indictment, the Atlanta Police Department issued a statement regarding preparation details for a potential arrest and arraignment. It stated that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office (FSCO) is the lead agency regarding courthouse security, while Atlanta Police will monitor updates from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office "and is prepared to assist with public safety, if needed."

When reached out for comment via email, an FCSO spokesperson provided no additional information or updates to Newsweek regarding specific safety protocols.