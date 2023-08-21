Trump Announces Plan to Surrender in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be turning himself in to be arrested and arraigned on 13 felony counts in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday.

Trump, who has already pleaded not guilty to over 70 federal and New York state felonies this year, said in a Truth Social post on Monday that he would be turning himself in to "Radical Left" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta on Thursday. Willis previously set a Friday deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to surrender themselves to authorities.

The former president, who is the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election race, repeated claims that Willis was involved in an "election interference" plot with President Joe Biden. He also repeated a claim that his infamous January 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom he asked to "find" enough votes to overturn Trump's loss to Biden, was "perfect."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in Arlington, Virginia, on August 3, 2023. Trump said on Monday that he would be turning himself in to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is facing 13 felony counts, on Thursday. Tasos Katopodis

"Can you believe it?" Trump wrote. "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

"In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for 'Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!" he added. "She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Newsweek reached out for comment to the office of Willis via email on Monday night.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered a $200,000 bond for the former president earlier Monday. The order also sets conditions for Trump's release, including a prohibition on attempting to "intimidate" any potential witnesses.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said last week that all 19 defendants are expected to be booked at the Fulton County Jail. Some Trump supporters have suggested that the ex-president's life could be at risk due to "dangerous" conditions at the facility, although the former president will have around-the-clock Secret Service protection even if he is detained.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters earlier this month that a mugshot of Trump would be taken upon his arrest, insisting that the former president would be treated like any other defendant regardless of his "status." No mugshot was taken of Trump during any of his three other arrests this year.

Trump's Fulton County trial could also be the first to be televised, as media requests for courtroom access are nearly always granted in Georgia. Willis has requested a March 4, 2024, start date for the trial, which would put it in the thick of the presidential primary season.