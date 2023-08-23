News

Donald Trump Mugshot Expected Ahead of Imminent Arrest

By
News Donald Trump Georgia Indictment 2020 Election

Donald Trump might have his first mugshot taken on Thursday as he surrenders to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, following last week's indictment which saw him among 19 defendants accused of conspiring to overturn his loss in the state in the 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, the former president confirmed on his social media platform Truth Social that he would surrender himself to the Georgia jail, saying he'll be going to Atlanta to "be arrested by a radical left district attorney," Fani Willis. In the post, he accused the Atlanta judge of "overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

Fulton County officials previously said that, if arraigned, Trump would be booked for a mugshot and his photograph added to their database, suggesting he would be treated like any other person.

"It doesn't matter your status," Fulton County sheriff Pat Labat, told reporters earlier this month.

Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump might have his first mugshot taken on Thursday as he surrenders to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

But several news media, including CNN and The Guardian, reported that the full terms of Trump's arraignment were still being negotiated, including whether his mugshot will be taken or released. Newsweek has contacted Trump's campaign team for comment by email on Wednesday.

The mugshots of co-defendants John Eastman and Scott Hall, two of Trump's alleged co-conspirators in the Georgia election interference case, were already released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after the lawyer and the Republican poll watcher surrendered.

The Georgia case is the latest in four federal and criminal cases that have hit the former president since the beginning of the year.

These include the Manhattan criminal case linked to the alleged payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2020 election, which has a trial date set for March 2024; a federal case looking at Trump's mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, for which charges were filed on June 9; and another federal indictment from August 1, when Trump was charged with three conspiracy counts and the corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding in relation to the 2020 election.

Despite facing four separate indictments, one of which could potentially make him ineligible per the U.S. Constitution, Trump is still leading the Republican primary polls. As of August 22, Trump gathered 52.2 percent of the Republican vote, according to FiveThirtyEight. His immediate rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, trailed him with 14.5 percent of the vote.

Trump continues to claim without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged and stolen," as he wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social. In a post, he falsely alleged "fraud, irregularities, and cheating" during the race.

"NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the former president wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

Trump is unlikely to be held in custody on Thursday, as he has already agreed to pay his negotiated bond set at $200,000.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC