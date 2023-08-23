The Fulton County Sheriff's office has released a mugshot of John Eastman, one of Donald Trump's alleged co-conspirators in the Georgia election interference case after the lawyer handed himself in.

Eastman, who is alleged to have orchestrated the so-called fake elector plot that aimed to keep Trump in power after he lost the last election, surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Tuesday.

Eastman has been charged with several offenses under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' expansive probe, including conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

In a statement after his arrest, Eastman denied all the allegations against him in the "indictment that should never have been brought."

A mugshot of John Eastman released by the Fulton County Sheriff's office. Eastman handed himself into authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday and denies all the charges against him. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

"I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated," Eastman added.

Trump and the 18 other co-defendants indicted under Willis' investigation, which also include Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows and his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have been given a deadline of noon on Friday, August 25, to hand themselves in for processing.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who is accused of a voting system breach in Georgia's Coffee County, was the first of the 19 suspects to hand themselves, with the Fulton County Sheriff's office also releasing his mugshot.

Trump, whose bond was set Monday at $200,000, said on Truth Social he intends to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday.

The front runner in the GOP presidential primary has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to Willis' criminal investigation, and accused her of "election interference."

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat previously said Trump and the other co-defendants in the case will be treated like any other suspect during their arrests, including having their booking photo taken.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat said.

In his statement, Eastman claimed that the Georgia case "targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something attorneys are ethically bound to provide."

Eastman also vowed to "vigorously" defend the allegations against him, as well as the other co-defendants in the case.

Eastman is currently facing a disciplinary hearing by the State Bar of California over allegations he knowingly and willfully pushed false voter fraud claims about the 2020 election result, which could see him lose his law license.

Speaking to reporters following his arrest on Tuesday, Eastman said he "absolutely" still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Eastman is also one of the six co-conspirators mentioned in Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal indictment against Trump regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, where Trump has pleaded not guilty to four offenses. Eastman has not been charged in Smith's federal case.

Update 8/23/23, 3.42 a.m. ET: This article has been updated throughout.