Full List of Trump Allies Named in Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump was only one of 19 defendants indicted on criminal charges related to the alleged plot to illegally overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump on 13 felony counts late Monday night. Charges included violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, filing false documents and multiple conspiracy counts.

Prominent Trump associates like his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were also indicted on multiple felony counts on Monday. All 18 co-defendants joined the ex-president in being indicted on the racketeering charge, with other counts varying, depending on the defendant.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and ex-President Donald Trump are pictured at a rally in Hickory, North Carolina, on November 1, 2020. Trump, Meadows and 17 others were indicted on felony charges in Georgia on Monday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

A list of the 18 co-defendants and their charges in the indictment follows:

Rudy Giuliani: Lawyer, accused of 13 counts including racketeering; solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; and conspiracy to commit filing false documents. John Eastman: Lawyer, accused of nine counts including racketeering; solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; and filing false documents. Mark Meadows: Trump's White House chief of staff, accused of racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. Kenneth Chesebro: Lawyer, accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; and conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Jeffrey Clark: Trump Justice Department lawyer, accused of racketeering and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. Jenna Ellis: Lawyer, accused of racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. Ray Stallings Smith III: Lawyer, accused of 12 counts including racketeering; solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; and conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Robert David Cheeley: Lawyer, accused of 10 counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; false statements and writings and perjury. Michael Roman: Trump 2020 campaign official, accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. David James Shafer: A pro-Trump "elector," accused of eight counts including racketeering; impersonating a public officer; forgery in the first degree; false statements and writings; and criminal attempt to commit filing false documents. Shawn Still: A pro-Trump "elector," accused of seven counts including racketeering; impersonating a public officer; false statements and writings; forgery in the first degree; and criminal attempt to commit filing false documents. Stephen Lee: A police chaplain, accused of five counts including racketeering; criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses; influencing witnesses; and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings. Harrison Floyd: Trump 2020 campaign worker, accused of three counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings; and influencing witnesses. Trevian Kutti: Former publicist for Kanye "Ye" West, accused of three counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings; and influencing witnesses. Sidney Powell: Lawyer, accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state. Cathleen Latham: A pro-Trump "elector," accused of 11 counts including racketeering; impersonating a public officer; forgery in the first degree; false statements and writings; criminal attempt to commit filing false documents; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state. Scott Hall: Bail bondsman, accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state. Misty Hampton: Coffee County, Georgia, elections supervisor, accused of seven counts including racketeering; conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office via email on Monday night.

After news of the indictments emerged, the Trump campaign issued a statement accusing Willis of being a "rabid partisan" who "strategically stalled" her investigation of the ex-president as part of an overall Democratic Party plot to commit 2024 "election interference."

Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement that the events of Monday were "shocking and absurd," arguing that Willis "clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment."