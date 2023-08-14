News

Trump Lashes Out at Fani Willis Over 'Strategically Stalled' Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being a "rabid partisan" who "strategically stalled" her investigation of the ex-president.

A special grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday night indicted Trump on 13 felony charges stemming from Willis' investigation of efforts by the ex-president and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in the Peach State. The indictment, Trump's fourth this year, includes a racketeering charge and multiple conspiracy charges.

Willis also indicted 18 others in the alleged scheme to interfere with the election. Trump associates including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman were all indicted on multiple felony counts.

Shortly after the news of the indictments emerged, Trump shared to Truth Social a statement from his campaign, claiming that the potential new charges against the ex-president were part of an ongoing effort to "slow-walk" indictments to aid in "election interference."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Sunday in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's campaign on Monday accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of intentionally stalling her investigation to aid in "election interference." Mike Stobe

"Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," reads the statement. "Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign."

"The timing of this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations," it continues. "They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump's successful campaign."

The statement goes on to baselessly accuse President Joe Biden of personally orchestrating the charges, as the alleged head of a "cartel" of Democrats. It also repeats false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged and stolen" from Trump.

"Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights," the statement reads. "Call it election interference or election manipulation—it is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people."

"They are taking away [former] President Trump's First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time," it continues. "The ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Willis via email on Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, the Fulton County court website uploaded, then quickly deleted a document listing the same felony charges on which Willis indicted the ex-president hours later. The Trump campaign reacted to the leak by sending supporters an email urging them to prove their loyalty to the former president with a campaign donation.

"They want me BEHIND BARS for the rest of my life as an innocent man, and will do anything in their power to get their way," states the email, which was signed by Trump. "Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life – for 1,500% impact."

Just after the official indictment was unsealed, another fundraising email signed by Trump declared "justice and the rule of law" to be "officially DEAD in America," before again urging supporters to donate for "1,500% impact."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

