Grand Jury Approves 10 Indictments in Trump Election Probe

A special grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, handed up 10 indictments in connection to the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Details about the indictments, including which charges have been brought forward and who is named in the documents, have not been released at this time.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been leading the investigation into Trump for over two years, focusing on the former president's alleged pressuring of state and election officials to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Presidential hopeful and former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. A special grand jury voted to hand up 10 indictments in the Georgia investigation of Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

Fulton County Court Clerk Che Alexander confirmed to reporters that there were 10 indictments being served in connection to the case, according to a report from CNN.

According to The New York Times, Alexander has also told reporters that it could take as late as midnight ET before the indictments are processed and can be made public.

The grand jury, which is made up of 23 jurors, heard hours of testimony on Monday in connection to Willis' investigation, which also dug into the slate of fake electors that Trump and his confidants allegedly planted in Georgia in a effort to declare the former president the winner of the 2020 election despite officials certifying Biden's Electoral College win.

At least 12 individuals on the jury pool must agree in order to recommend criminal charges in the case.

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican and outspoken critic of Trump, was among the witnesses who testified on Monday. The grand jury also heard from independent journalist George Chidi, one of several journalists who reported to have witnessed a group of 16 Trump allies meeting at Georgia's State Capitol building in December 2020 to allegedly file fake electoral votes for Trump.

A separate grand jury released a report in February that recommended charges for more than a dozen people in connection to Willis' probe. That advisory jury interviewed dozens of witnesses, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been accused of assisting the former president's alleged fake elector scheme.

According to the Times, Willis is not required to give notice to defendants before any indictments against them are made available to the public. There are no signs at this time that Trump's legal team has been informed that he is being charged in the case.

The former president's campaign team released a statement Monday night, calling Willis "a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments." Trump has repeatedly claimed that his legal troubles are the result of an attempted sabotage of his 2024 reelection bid.

If he is charged in the Georgia probe, it will mark the fourth time Trump has been criminally charged since launching his reelection campaign, and the second time he is accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The Justice Department released an indictment earlier this month against the former president that accused Trump of attempting to "remain in power" even after losing to Biden.

