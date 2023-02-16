Read Georgia Grand Jury Report on Trump Investigation

Parts of the special grand jury's report investigating the alleged efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia were released to the public Thursday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Monday that the partial release of the report would include the introduction, conclusion and a section detailing the special grand jury's concerns that some witnesses might have lied under oath during testimony.

McBurney said there is a "compelling public interest" in these proceedings and "unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release."

But McBurney said the full report will not yet be released to protect the due process rights of the people recommended for charges. Any recommendations for criminal actions will also remain unreleased for now.

The special grand jury interviewed dozens of witnesses, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Trump did not testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis convened the special grand jury as part of her office's investigation into whether any laws were broken by Trump and his allies. The probe came after Trump called Raffensperger in January 2021 asking him to "find" the exact number of votes needed for Trump to win the state. Trump has described his call as "perfect."

The investigation also covered the Trump campaign's alleged scheme to send a fake group of electors to claim that he won the state in 2020 and efforts to intimidate election workers. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, accusing Willis of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him.

For many legal experts, the release of the report signifies that indictments are imminent.

Nick Akerman, former assistant special Watergate prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told Newsweek that he is expecting Trump to be indicted soon.

According to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Trump could be indicted on up to 10 offenses, including solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties, interference with primaries and elections and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Trump might also face other charges, such as making false statements, improperly influencing witnesses, forgery in the first degree and criminal solicitation, as well as charges related to the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.