Is Donald Trump's Name Being Removed From His Buildings? What We Know

A video has emerged online showing construction works removing Donald Trump's name from an apartment building in New York City.

The clip, which has gained more than 1.5 million views on TikTok and has also been posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows two men on top of a cherry picker taking down the surname of the former president from the side of the complex.

The clip emerged days after a judge ruled that Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and assets for years to gain financial perks. Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against the former president, also ruled the business certificates for companies owned by Trump will be canceled, which may result in the former president's companies being removed from his control and dissolved.

However, despite what social users believe in comments underneath the video, the clip is not recent, with Trump's name being removed from several buildings after he was elected president.

The clip was filmed in November 2016, just days after Trump won the election. The Trump name was removed from three apartment buildings in that month in the city that overwhelmingly voted for the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

The three buildings in question had not been owned by The Trump Organization—the former president's real estate company, which he is also at risk of losing following Engoron's recent ruling—for around a decade before their names were changed and the signs removed.

A view of "Trump Place" at 120 Riverside Boulevard in Manhattan on February 22, 2019. The building's condominium board announced at the time that residents had voted to remove the 'Trump Place' signage from the building's facade. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A group of residents petitioned to have the "Trump Place" name removed from the apartment complexes as they were "incensed" at the Republicans during his 2016 presidential campaign

"We felt we had to do something, so this was a small protest," resident Linda Gottleib told ABC News at the time.

Aaron Bollman, a longtime resident at one of the buildings, told CNN in 2016: "This sign never really meant anything to me from the day I signed my lease, obviously it has a different meaning to me now.

"I was really hoping that he would lose…would just go away. But that is not the case," Bollman added.

"I didn't see the link for the petition, I did not sign the petition. I cannot claim for the success for this, but I certainly support it," he said. "I think it was a good idea. I can see how it works as a business decision, as well pleasing some upset residents."

The "Trump Place" name was removed from other towers in New York in 2018 and 2019.

In the wake of the January 6 attack, which Trump was accused of inciting, plans were also put in place to change the name and remove associations with Trump from buildings and apartment complexes in Florida, Connecticut and Westchester, just out of New York.