Donald Trump's Ominous Warning to U.S. Jews Sparks Horror: 'Full-on Nazi'

Former President Donald Trump sparked a backlash after blaming "liberal Jews" for voting to "destroy America and Israel" while wishing them a happy new year.

"Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the start of the faith's High Holy Days.

"Let's hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year."

Trump, who is leading the race for the Republican presidential nomination while facing 91 criminal charges across four indictments, has previously said American Jews are unappreciative of his record on Israel. The former president has been accused of trafficking in antisemitic tropes over the years.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on September 15, 2023. Trump's Rosh Hashanah wishes for the Jewish New Year has sparked criticism online. AFP via Getty Images/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

In 2019, Trump said American Jews who vote Democrat show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," a comment that sparked an uproar from critics who said Trump was trading in antisemitic stereotypes.

He has previously said neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "very fine people" and dined last year with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments.

This is Donald Trump's message to American Jews for Rosh Hashanah.



This has to be seen as a threat to the majority of American Jews who oppose him and would never vote for him: Get onboard with MAGA politics, or else the right-wing populist movement will be turned against you. pic.twitter.com/CphpRhDE3f — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) September 18, 2023

Sunday's Truth Social post included what appeared to be a flyer listing several of Trump's initiatives related to Israel.

It said: "Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi [sic] /Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?"

It notes that Trump moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The post said that "no other president had the b**** to do it." It boasts that Trump recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and "over settlements in Judea & Samaria," also known as the West Bank.

It states that Trump had signed the "Never Again" Education Bill into law, which funds Holocaust awareness.

"Clearly one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time," the flyer concluded.

The post sparked a backlash on social media.

Trump "just attacked and threatened 'liberal Jews' on his social media app," the liberal outlet Meidas Touch wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Trump said the Jews voted to 'destroy America and Israel.' This is full-on Nazi stuff."

Wow.



Donald Trump just attacked and threatened "liberal Jews" on his social media app.



Trump said the Jews voted to "destroy America and Israel."



This is full-on Nazi stuff. pic.twitter.com/wqbXF2Pfyy — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 18, 2023

Joel Swanson, a Ph.D. candidate in the history of Judaism and religious studies, wrote: "This is Donald Trump's message to American Jews for Rosh Hashanah. This has to be seen as a threat to the majority of American Jews who oppose him and would never vote for him: Get onboard with MAGA politics, or else the right-wing populist movement will be turned against you."

Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, wrote that Trump marked the end of Rosh Hashana "with an antisemitic post accusing Jews who voted against him of 'destroy[ing] America & Israel.'"

Even by Trumpian antisemitic standards, this is pretty disgusting. And on Rosh Hashanah. We have normalized a very old school, very familiar type of antisemitic fascism in this country. It’s scary stuff. https://t.co/s0i54NmSz5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 18, 2023

Journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Even by Trumpian antisemitic standards, this is pretty disgusting. And on Rosh Hashanah. We have normalized a very old school, very familiar type of antisemitic fascism in this country. It's scary stuff."

Brett Meiselas, a co-founder of Meidas Touch, wrote that there's "never been a scarier time to be a Jew in American. This is truly horrifying, Nazi s***."