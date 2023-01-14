Donald Trump Praises Jan. 6 Rioters: 'Great Patriots'

Former President Donald Trump yet again lauded his supporters who were imprisoned following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, calling them "great patriots" during an interview on Friday.

Appearing on the right-wing channel Real America's Voice, the former president was asked by host Gina Loudon to give the rioters and their families "some hope for the future."

"I think it's a disgrace what's been happening, and so many of these people are great patriots," Trump said.

The former president then brought up "Antifa" and protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that they effectively got away with "[burning] down cities." He also alleged that "nobody died on January 6," barring "wonderful Ashley [Babbitt]."

Last June, however, a bipartisan Senate report put the insurrection's fatalities at seven: Five people who perished at the scene and two officers who died by suicide in the days following the insurrection. Babbitt died at the riot after getting shot by an officer and has has since been painted as a martyr by the GOP's MAGA wing.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then-president interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College win. Trump continuously promoted the claim that the 2020 presidential was "rigged" against him, but has yet to provide corroborating evidence.

Meanwhile, some 978 people have been arrested and face charges tied to that day's events, according to Insider.

Trump is asked to give a message of hope to the J6 prisoners. He says they are patriots, and what’s happening to them is a disgrace since Antifa and BLM burned down all our cities and nothing happened to them. pic.twitter.com/poz6KED184 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2023

Trump has previously used glowing language to describe those who stormed the Capitol building. On the day of the insurrection, he shared a video to Twitter in which he continued to claim that the election had been stolen while calling on the rioters to leave the area.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace," he said at the time. "So go home, we love you and you're very special."

In addition, Trump announced this past November that he is running for president in 2024.

Later that same month in a Truth Social post, Trump accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) of launching a "witch hunt" against him, blasting them as "corrupt." He further wrote that he "did nothing wrong on Jan 6th."

Trump also did his best last June to paint supporters who were present at the rally ahead of the Capitol riot as "well behaved." Those remarks came just prior to the House select committee's fourth investigation hearing regarding the attack.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.