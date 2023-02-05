Trump Won't Become President Again, Russian Pundit Declares

Donald Trump will not re-enter the White House in 2024, a guest on Russian state television has said.

In a clip posted by Russian Media Monitor's Julia Davis, American-born journalist Michael Bohm appeared on Russian state television to dismiss the former president's chances of stepping back into the White House.

"Trump won't become president [again]," Bohm told a fellow guest, who had referenced the former president's claims that he could end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

"We have no illusions," Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, formerly known as Russia Today, then said.

Sergey Stankevich, listed in the clip as a political scientist, then chimed in that "it was pointed out that there are some sober voices, including those on the American side."

He said he was not referencing Trump with this comment, before adding: "Trump has problems with sobriety, he has problems with sober thinking."

The former president announced in November that he would look to become the Republican presidential nominee for 2024.

He declared his intention to run and "make America great and glorious again" from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He has since said several times he believes he could end the ongoing war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

On January 28, Trump told a crowd in New Hampshire his "personality" had kept the U.S. "out of war" during his time in office, but "even now, I could solve that in 24 hours."

Writing on his Truth Social account, he also said he would be "able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours."

He reiterated the same claim in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network. The war in Ukraine "should have never ever happened, but it did happen," he said. "With that being said, it can be negotiated, I think, within 24 hours."

Russian state television host, Dmitry Kulikov, previously described the former president as "our Donald Trump" in a discussion around the Republican's comments.

Responding to Kulikov, television guest Karen Shakhnazarov said "American presidential candidates will say anything, but once they become presidents, it's a totally different story."

He then suggested that "if Donald Trump were to become president again, I don't think much would change."

"He would not end this war, he would not stop the deliveries [of weapons to Ukraine]," Shakhnazarov added, but "the rhetoric would be different—maybe it would be quite friendly, like, 'We like the Russians, Putin's a good guy.'"

In September 2022, Moscow State University Professor Vitaly Tretyakov called the Republican former president "our beloved Trump, in whom we place all of our hope that he might sober up America."