Donald Trump Receives Huge Polling Boost Against Biden and DeSantis

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head match up.

Trump leads Biden 44 percent to 42 percent in the Premise poll, while the former president has a 22-point lead in a theoretical GOP presidential race.

Biden has hinted at a formal announcement of his presidential bid soon.

Former President Donald Trump has received a boost against both President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as speculation continues to mount about when Biden and DeSantis will formally enter the presidential race.

A Premise poll conducted from April 14 to 17 shows Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while Biden leads DeSantis in a theoretical head-to-head in the same poll.

Trump is the only one of the three who has officially entered the 2024 campaign, having announced his intention to run for another term shortly after the 2022 midterm elections.

However, speculation is rife that Biden will soon make a formal announcement of his re-election bid after he hinted at a decision during his recent visit to Ireland, while DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race for the GOP nomination in the coming months.

This combination photo shows Donald Trump, left, Joe Biden, center, and Ron DeSantis, right. A new poll shows Trump leading both Biden and DeSantis. James Devaney/GC Images;Julien Behal/Irish Government;Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The Premise poll asked 1,485 registered voters who they would vote for in a head-to-head between Trump and Biden. The former president won 44 percent support to Biden's 42 percent.

Premise called those numbers "a statistical tie" in a press release sent to Newsweek on Wednesday. Nonetheless, they are an improvement for Trump on previous Premise polling, conducted from March 31 to April 3.

That poll found Biden with a one-point lead of 44 percent to Trump's 43 percent among 1,562 registered voters.

Biden performs better against DeSantis in the most recent Premise poll, garnering 40 percent to the Republican's 37 percent among registered voters.

Those numbers show that DeSantis' position has worsened since the previous Premise poll published earlier in April. In that survey, Biden and DeSantis were tied among registered voters with 38 percent each.

The new Premise poll also contained good news for Trump in terms of the Republican presidential nomination. In a one-on-one race, Trump recorded 57 percent support among 573 registered Republican voters, while DeSantis won just 35 percent—giving the former president a 22-point lead.

Trump's position has improved against DeSantis since the previous Premise poll from March 31 to April 3, when he had an 18-point lead among 581 registered Republican voters.

It was a similar picture when other potential Republican presidential candidates were included.

Trump won 53 percent support, DeSantis 28 percent, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley 5 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence 5 percent. Several other candidates recorded less than 5 percent support.

Both Trump and DeSantis have improved their standing in a multi-candidate race, however. The previous Premise poll found Trump with 52 percent support, DeSantis with 26 percent, Pence with 6 percent and Haley with just 4 percent, among others.

Biden said last week that he would announce his intentions "relatively soon" and will reportedly meet with top Democratic donors next week, while DeSantis has not yet given an indication of when he might enter the GOP primary race.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House, as well as Trump's and DeSantis' teams, via email for comment.