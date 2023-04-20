'Students for DeSantis' Opens Chapters Across U.S. to Support Florida Gov.

A new youth-orientated group has been set up to help boost support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' anticipated presidential bid.

The pro-DeSantis super political action committee Never Back Down announced the creation of Students for DeSantis on Wednesday, which it says will help garner support for the Republican in several states.

DeSantis has not yet confirmed that he will be running for president in 2024 but is widely expected to do so in the coming weeks.

He has long been thought to be the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, with some polls suggesting the Florida governor is the preferred Republican candidate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, on April 19, 2023. The grassroots Students for DeSantis group was launched ahead of the governor's expected 2024 run for president. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"Students for DeSantis, a project of Never Back Down, is launching this week in 17 states with 27 university chapters and chairs for each of the chapters," the Super PAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Each chapter will actively engage in the Never Back Down grassroots movement by knocking doors, making phone calls, and hosting chapter meetings, speakers, rallies, volunteer recruitment and training, and regional leadership meetings."

Marcel Teloma, a recent college graduate, started the grassroots movement shortly after the 2022 midterms—in which Trump was heavily criticized for the GOP's poor performance which helped DeSantis' stock in the party rise—and is leading the charge on behalf of the Never Back Down movement.

In an interview with The Washington Examiner, Never Back Down Communications Director Erin Perrine said the students involved in the group "will organize, recruit, and be a force in the Never Back Down movement to help make sure Gov. DeSantis becomes President DeSantis."

"So far, Students for DeSantis is in 17 states with 27 chapters—that is some big-time enthusiasm from young voters who know Gov. DeSantis is the future," Perrine added.

The campaigning effort will take place in several key early Republican presidential primary states such as South Carolina, New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada, according to a press release.

While DeSantis is considered one of the main frontrunners in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, Trump is currently by far the favorite to clinch the nomination even with the legal difficulties which saw him become the first United States president in history to be charged with a crime.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in relation to money given to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep an alleged affair with the adult film star quiet. Trump denies all wrongdoing in the case, as well as the affair.

Trump currently leads DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary by 49.3 percent to 26.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight's national polling average.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll found more than half (52 percent) of likely Republican voters want Trump to be the next presidential candidate, with 36 percent backing DeSantis.