Donald Trump Rushing Back to New York to Salvage Defense in Rape Trial

Former president Donald Trump has said he is cutting short his trip to Ireland and will "probably" attend his ongoing civil rape trial in New York.

The Republican presidential front runner is accused of raping writer E. Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a New York department store, during the mid-1990s. Trump has strongly denied the allegation which he described as a "hoax," after Carroll first went public with her claim in 2019.

Trump was speaking to reporters on Thursday from a golf course he owns in Doonbeg in Ireland.

Donald Trump pictured in Scotland
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a round of golf at his Turnberry course in Turnberry, Scotland on May 2, 2023. Trump has said he will "probably" attend his ongoing civil court trial in New York. Robert Perry/GETTY

He commented: "I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person.

"I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile."

The trial, which has run for six days so far, is expected to extend into next week. As it's a civil case Trump won't go to jail if ruled against, but could have to make a sizable financial settlement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

