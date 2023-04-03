U.S.

Donald Trump's Secret Service Agents Set to Testify Against Him—Report

By
Donald Trump Secret service Mar-a-lago Florida

A number of Secret Service agents are set to testify as part of the federal investigation into Donald Trump handling of classified documents, according to reports.

Fox News's Bret Baier said on Twitter that "multiple "Secret Service agents connected to the former president have been subpoenaed and are "expected to testify before the D.C. grand jury likely on Friday."

"The grand jury appearances are related to the Special Counsel Jack Smith probe into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago," Baier tweeted on Monday.

trump secret service
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C) is surrounded by members of the Secret Service as he visits the tomb of former US President Gerald Ford in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 30, 2016. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

No further details about the apparent upcoming testimonies from the Secret Service have been revealed.

Trump is being investigated over allegations he mishandled sensitive materials retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last August, then attempted to obstruct federal attempts to retrieve them.

Trump denies all wrongdoing in connection to the top-secret materials found at his home.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
April 07
2023 Issue
