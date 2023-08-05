Donald Trump Should Be Jailed After Truth Social Post, Critics Say

Former President Donald Trump's critics have called for him to be jailed following a post he made on social media that appeared to promise revenge on people who "go after" him.

Users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, cited the post Trump had made on his Truth Social site and suggested the judge overseeing his case should put the former president behind bars.

Those calls come as the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought a protective order on Friday to limit the information Trump can share in the case against him arising from Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The filing seeking that order from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan included a screenshot of Trump's post earlier on Friday where he had written: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the Alabama Republican Party's 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance tweeted on Friday: "The special counsel just alerted the court to Trump's threat-tweet in a motion asking the court for a protective order so it can begin providing discovery. There would be serious consequences for Trump if he violates the order. If he keeps it up, he's got to end up in jail."

"It's not beyond the realm of possibility that this guy talks or posts himself into some form of pretrial detention," said conservative lawyer George Conway.

Team Trump, the former president's official campaign account on X, shared a statement attributed to a Trump spokesperson at 12.18 a.m. on Saturday that sought to clarify the Truth Social post and to indicate that Trump's comment was not aimed at prosecutors.

"The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth," the statement said.

Billionaire conservative Charles Koch's network of donors, Americans for Prosperity, and the influential Club for Growth have said they will not back Trump in 2024.

Nevertheless, Frank Figliuzzi, a retired FBI Assistant Director, shared an article about Trump's post and wrote: "This judge won't tolerate this."

"In case you wonder why I've been saying that there's clear and convincing evidence that Trump belongs in pretrial detention ... here is yet additional proof," NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Trump's post.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony counts tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed. He has denied all wrongdoing and repeatedly criticized Smith's investigation.

Lawyer Tristan Snell highlighted the DOJ's request for a protective order, and commented: "DOJ should go MUCH further and order Trump off social media — and into jail."

Podcaster and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann also shared Trump's Truth Social post and wrote: "This violates the terms of his release. No name is mentioned; none is. He's threatening the Justice department, the special counsel, the judges, the president."

"Revoke Trump's release and detain him until trial. He is the most dangerous terrorist in this country," Olbermann said.

"Donald Trump wants Jack Smith to throw him in jail," tweeted New York Times bestselling author Thom Hartmann.

"Like Hitler in the 1920s, it will make him a major martyr and gain him support. This is why he's trying to provoke Smith and the judge. He can easily do 20 or 30 days in jail, He'll have his Secret Service and plenty of comforts. It's not like he'd be locked up with general population. And the benefit he'll derive from it will be huge, politically," Hartmann said.

Civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger wrote: "Every prosecutor prosecuting or judge overseeing any of the thousands of people I represented as a public defender would *immediately* move to remand them (pretrial detention with no possibility of release) if they said anything approaching what Trump just posted here."