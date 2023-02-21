Trump Supporters Turn to 'Plan C' to Reinstate Him After Supreme Court Loss

Three Trump-supporting brothers are preparing to roll out their "plan C" to reinstate him as president after the United States Supreme Court once again declined to hear their case.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Raland Brunson—one of the plaintiffs in the case seeking to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and reinstall former President Donald Trump in the White House—said the Supreme Court had once again rejected an effort to hear the case, all but ending the already slim chance current President Joe Biden would be removed from the White House.

"[Second] Petition denied," Brunson wrote in the Facebook post. "Moving on to plan C. I will say more about that within the next few days. We have been working long and hard on these strategies and there are more to come."

"We understand this to be a possible long but worthy goal," he added. "The result is that everyone in this nation will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the candidate of their choice will be bound by their oath to protect the rights and freedom of the people they represent."

Newsweek has reached out to Brunson for comment.

The case alleges lawmakers violated their oaths of office by failing to investigate foreign intervention in the 2020 presidential race, which the brothers claim allegedly rigged the election against Trump.

After the case was initially denied by the court on January 9, the Brunson brothers appealed the Court's decision on the case, only for it to be denied yet again on Tuesday.

It is currently unclear what they hope to accomplish. While Trump has not abandoned his unsubstantiated claims of an election rigged against him, he has all but begun to look to the future, officially running as a candidate on the Republican ballot in 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies still face potential prosecution for attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the swing state of Georgia following a special grand jury's recommendation to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to issue indictments as a result of its findings.

Brunson, however, is not giving up.

"I'm baffled with [the] fact that the opponents of this case are against the Oath of Office, which is the only instrument that protects the Constitution," he wrote in another Facebook post prior to the Supreme Court's decision. "It's obvious that those who fiercely object to this case would like to see the Constitution dismantled, torn apart, or altogether eliminated."