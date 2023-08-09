Donald Trump Sweating Videos From New Hampshire Speech Go Viral

A video showing Donald Trump sweating profusely at a rally in New Hampshire has gone viral after the former president complained about the temperature in the room.

The Republican frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination was speaking to a large crowd in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday in which he launched fresh criticism of the latest criminal indictment against him and railed against a judge's urging that he not speak about the case publicly.

In a video of a visibly hot Trump, uploaded to X—formerly known as Twitter—on Tuesday evening and which has since been viewed over 290,000 times, he says: "By the way, I want to say officially for the press, it's about 110 degrees [Fahrenheit] in this room. Nice job with the air conditioning whoever [set it]."

Following a cheer from the audience, Trump added: "But you know what the press will say? They'll say: 'Trump didn't look well. He was extremely wet.' It's 104 or 5 degrees in this room, but we're ok with it—right?"

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

After another large cheer from those gathered to watch the former president speak, he stuck out his tongue and wafted the lapels of his suit jacket, in a visual demonstration of his perspiration. Another copy of the clip netted 40,500 views in the same time.

According to CNN, elsewhere in the lengthy speech—which have become a trademark of Trump's rallies—he said he had earlier "knocked over a fan on purpose" as it was blowing his hair and was "sweating like a dog."

The former president also alluded to the three criminal indictments currently lodged against him and repeated his ongoing and unfounded claims that the 2020 election, which Trump lost, was rigged against him.

Making light of the multiple cases he is embroiled in, he said: "I should have four by sometime next week."

In the latest case against him, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts relating to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently overturn the 2020 election results.

"There was never a second of any day that I didn't believe that that election was rigged," he told the audience on Tuesday. "It was a rigged election, and it was a stolen disgusting election and this country should be ashamed."

The office of special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation into Trump, declined to comment when approached by Newsweek on Wednesday.

Trump is also facing a criminal case in New York relating to allegations of hush-money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election, and another in Florida over charges of mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence last summer.

In both cases, Trump has denied all wrongdoing. He has pleaded not guilty at arraignment hearings in New York and Miami.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya set August 28 as the next court date in the latest case, when a tentative trial date will be set. His other trials are set to take place in March and May next year, despite attempts by his campaign to delay them until after the election.

