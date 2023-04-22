Donald Trump Swerves In-Person Iowa Appearance As Pressure Mounts

Former President Donald Trump will appear virtually at a conservative event in Iowa on Saturday as many of his declared and likely Republican presidential challengers are set to attend in person.

Trump will speak via video to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's Annual Spring Kick-Off less than a year before the state's first-in-the-nation Republican caucus.

The former president continues to enjoy a substantial polling lead over potential rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination but more contenders for the party's nomination continue to emerge.

Trump also faces ongoing legal issues after his appearance in a New York City courtroom earlier this month, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Separately, Special Counsel Jack Smith is continuing to probe Trump's actions relating to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence, while a grand jury in Georgia is examining whether or not Trump pushed for 2020 election results to be overturned there.

Trump spoke in person at the Lee County GOP's Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday and touted his achievements - including appointing conservative judges - as well as giving examples of what he would do if re-elected next year.

"On day one of my new administration, I will direct the DOJ to investigate every radical DA and attorney general in the country for their illegal, racist-in-reverse enforcement of the law," he said.

Those comments echo criticisms the former president has made of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the DA's probe into the alleged hush money payment to Daniels.

Several of Trump's declared opponents for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination will be in Iowa on Saturday, including former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who has been strongly critical of Trump, is also attending. Hutchinson will formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign in Bentonville, Arkansas on Wednesday.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder will also be speaking on Saturday following his announcement on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show this week that he's running for president as a Republican.

Elder, who was defeated by California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021's gubernatorial recall election, has been subjected to an outpouring of memes and mockery following his announcement of a presidential bid.

Longshot GOP presidential candidate and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, who was met with stunned silence by an audience at CPAC in Maryland last month, is also attending the Iowa event.

In addition to declared GOP candidates, some of Trump's potential rivals for the nomination are also heading to Iowa. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have been invited. Pence is expected to speak but DeSantis will reportedly not be speaking.

Both Pence and DeSantis are widely expected to enter the presidential race but neither Republican has yet made a formal announcement.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will also be speaking. Last week, Scott formed an exploratory committee - an important step in a potential presidential bid.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump's office via email for comment.