U.S.

Donald Trump Tape Reveals He Uttered 10 Words That Might Have Doomed Him

By
U.S. Donald Trump Indictment FBI Florida

Donald Trump was reportedly recorded on tape saying that he could have declassified national security documents during his presidency but failed to do so—a sentence which experts say might be "damning evidence."

On Friday, CNN reported that federal prosecutors are in possession of a tape in which the former president can be heard saying that he kept "secret" military information that he no longer had the power to declassify.

"As a president, I could have declassified, but now I can't," a transcript of the tape mentioned by the news channel said.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the recording, made during a private meeting in 2021, Trump admits to being in possession of a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack in Iran, according to CNN.

Trump has repeatedly denied keeping national security documents after leaving office, but last summer a raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida found that several classified documents were held at the residence.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged Trump over his retention of national security documents upon leaving the White House in January 2021, as well as the alleged obstruction of the government's efforts to retrieve them. This is the first time that a former United States president has faced federal charges. Trump denies all counts.

Ryan Goodman, former special counsel at the Department of Defense, commented on the revelation contained in the tape saying: "This looks like highly damning evidence for the prosecution."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

