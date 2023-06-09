Donald Trump is Banking on Florida to Save Him

Donald Trump may take some solace that any upcoming trial as part of the classified documents case may be held in Florida.

Trump announced on Thursday that he has been indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into allegations the former president illegally retained classified documents after he left the White House and then obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve them from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The specific nature of the criminal charges has not been confirmed as the indictment is still under seal. On Thursday, one of Trump's attorneys, James Trusty, told CNN that one of the charges falls under the Espionage Act, with other offenses related to obstruction of justice, and the destruction or falsification of records allegations.

While declaring he is "an innocent man" in Truth Social posts announcing the indictment, Trump also said he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13. This indicates that at least some of the charges have been filed in Florida, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is based, and not in Washington D.C., where the classified materials were allegedly removed from.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Miami on November 6, 2022. Trump may take some solace that any upcoming trial as part of the classified documents case may be held in Florida. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

Former federal prosecutor Christine Adams suggested that the opportunity of a trial jury being selected in Florida may be in Trump's favor, as it is considered a Red State and Trump is more popular there than than in D.C.

"This prosecution is going to look political no matter what they do. It's going to be tough to avoid, given the country's polarization and the nature of the charges," Adams told Newsweek.

"The venue may help the Trump team, because Florida is well known as a Trump-sympathetic state. The jury pool there is more likely to favor Trump," she said.

Trump beat President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State in the 2020 Election by a 51-48 percent margin. Trump also narrowly won Florida in 2016 while beating Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by just over one percent (49-48).

It was previously reported by The Washington Post that prosecutors were hoping to file a number of charges against Trump in Florida, as well as D.C., to eliminate a potential battle through the courts about a possible venue change. Trump's legal team could have also argued the case had been improperly filed if it went through a D.C. court.

"Because these are complicated issues that might go either way, you don't want to risk spending the first year fighting over venue," former federal prosecutor Randall D. Eliason told The Washington Post. "The bottom line is that the venue issues could be complicated and could easily result in two separate indictments with different charges and/or different defendants in D.C. and Florida."

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said Smith's office are "making the right move" by bringing the case in Florida because it removes "one unnecessary legal hurdle by preventing Trump's attorneys from arguing" it was filed in the wrong place.

"And it's the right venue because the hoarding of the documents happened in Florida," Rahmani told Newsweek.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business as part of a hush money investigation in New York. Hours before his historic indictment, Trump called for the case to be moved out of Manhattan into the more Republican-leaning Staten Island area of New York so he would have a better chance of getting a balanced jury.

"Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted 1 percent Republican. This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island—would be a very fair and secure location for the trial," Trump posted on Truth Social.

In the 2020 election, Trump was heavily beaten by Biden in Manhattan 87 to 12 percent, as well as all other New York boroughs except Staten Island, where the Republican beat Biden 57 to 42 percent.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and senior FBI official, dismissed Trump's claim that there would be an issue of potential jury bias depending on which area of New York Trump's falsified business records trial will be held.

"You're not looking for a jury or jurors that have no opinions," Rosenberg told MSNBC. "You're looking for jurors who can be fair, who can sit in the courtroom, listen to the evidence, and follow the instructions of the judge. That's all you're looking for."

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.