Donald Trump Blinks in Showdown With Letitia James

By
U.S. Donald Trump Letitia James Fraud New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James has hit out at Donald Trump for his behavior during proceedings in his $250 million fraud civil trial.

James, who is suing Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and The Trump Organization, over claims they filed fraudulent financial statements inflating the value of several properties for years to obtain financial benefits and perks, said she refuses to "backdown or be bullied" and condemned Trump's "racist and dangerous" remarks surrounding her and the case.

Trump was present for the first three days of the civil trial in New York, and used each break in proceedings to speak to reporters outside the courtroom. He attacked the case, Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, as well as the lack of a jury in the proceedings, despite claims that this because his own legal team failed to request one.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump—who isn't obliged to attend the civil trial proceedings—left New York to fly to Florida, and it's unclear if he plans to return to the trial in the future. Speaking to reporters after the former president left New York, James said that Trump's appearance in the courtroom was "nothing more than a political stunt," adding that "the Donald Trump show is over."

Donald Trump in New York
Donald Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023, in New York City. New York Attorney General Letitia James has hit out at Trump for his behavior during the proceedings. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

In a further statement released on Wednesday evening, James said: "The defendants continued to challenge our case, falsely claiming the underlying law is unconstitutional and other baseless claims, including that this is a witch hunt.

"Executive Law Section 63(12) is the primary law used by my office in affirmative litigation. It is a special law, giving the Attorney General exclusive power to investigate repeated and persistent fraud in business," James said, in reference to the law her office used to bring the case against Trump and his real estate company.

The statute is often used in New York to investigate claims related to business fraud, and doesn't guarantee defendants a right to a jury trial.

"Dangerous and racist comments will not deter me. The laws of this great state and nation apply equally to everyone, even Donald Trump," James added. "And it is my duty and my responsibility to ensure that the law is enforced and upheld. And I refuse to back down or to be bullied."

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Lisa Rubin, an attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC, suggested that Trump, who is running for president in 2024, chose to attend the first three days of the New York despite not being obliged to as a fundraising tactic and to "play the victim" to his supporters.

"Trump came to court to play victim and raise money," Rubin wrote. "The leading GOP presidential candidate told reporters that he was 'stuck here' defending himself when he'd rather be campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina.

"Like clockwork, the Trump campaign sent another fundraising email within the hour of Trump's departure, accusing James of 'inventing crimes out of thin air,' weaponizing the justice system against Trump, and conspiring with other 'Marxists' to prevent his return to power," Rubin added.

Engoron ruled on September 26 that Trump had committed fraud, inflating the value of several of his properties and assets for years while filing financial statements.

The ruling means that the civil trial will now look at other allegations from James' lawsuit related to the falsification of business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud and conspiracy, as well as the size of any penalty, which will be decided by Engoron.

Trump could face a fine totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as a ban from doing business in New York, and some of his properties could be removed from his control or dissolved.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

