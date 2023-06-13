The One Word Used by Donald Trump That Has Sparked Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump's use of the phrase "the 'seal' is broken" in an all-capitals social media post has been seized upon by fans as a reference to the Bible, prompting theories that he is painting himself as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

His use of the word "seal" comes after a 49-page indictment was released by federal prosecutors over allegations of mishandling classified documents—claims the former president has denied—and could easily be construed as a reference to these charges being unsealed. His arraignment is due to take place at 3 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

However, some religious experts, evangelical Christians and Trump supporters have interpreted the former president's use of the word as also a potential reference to the Book of Revelation—perhaps as a sign to his fundamentalist fans. They paint the reference as implying a similarity between the federal indictment against him and the work of the Antichrist.

The former president has had a patchy relationship with evangelical Christian leaders, and so any supposed nod to the Bible could be viewed as an attempt to curry favor.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday after being indicted over allegations of mishandling classified documents. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In January, he accused them of "disloyalty" as they "could have fought much harder" during the 2020 presidential election.

However, some have spoken out in Trump's defense following his first indictment by a Manhattan grand jury over allegations of hush money payments—claims he also denies. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, described it as a "shameful day for America."

In a Truth social media post on Monday, Trump wrote that "NOW THAT THE 'SEAL' IS BROKEN... I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL "PROSECUTOR" TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!"

While his attacks on Biden and the president's family are familiar—as well as his claims that, if re-elected, he would curb illegal immigration and end the Russian invasion of Ukraine—his use of the word "seal" in quotation marks has been seen as a tacit signifier to evangelical Christian supporters.

"The 'seal' could refer to a Biblical reference in Revelation, discussing the Apocalypse. He could be calling to his so-called evangelical fans," tweeted Rob Harrison, who described himself as an evangelical Christian.

But he added: "My definition [of evangelical Christianity] is not the same as used by Trump and his followers."

In the Book of Revelation, seven seals are prophesized as being opened one by one, each representing a different stage of the events leading to the second coming of Christ—though interpretations of what each symbolize differ.

As each of the seals are broken, they are generally believed to represent the rise of the Antichrist, war among mankind, death and starvation, before judgment is said to occur.

"QAnon & many fundamentalists will read this—and I don't think it's a stretch to imagine Trump's people are aware of that—as both the indictment & 7th seal of Revelation, the opening of which heralds the second coming of Christ," Jeff Sharlet, an author who has written about religion and extremism, said.

The academic at Dartmouth College said Trump's claims that the world was on the brink of another global war, and "that he is the 'only one' who can stop the obliteration of the world, are claims to divinity."

Newsweek approached Trump's campaign via email for comment on Tuesday.

The second horseman of the apocalypse is described in the Book of Revelation as having the power "to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another."

It would not be the first time that the former president has appeared to make subtle nods to QAnon conspiracy theorists—who believe Democrats and influential figures are part of a Satanic cabal intent on world domination. The claims derive from a series of posts made by an anonymous user on forum site 4chan, which suggested Trump was the antidote to a so-called "deep state."

In 2022, Trump delivered a speech with a song in the background that sounded similar to one referencing a QAnon slogan, and he has also posted images on social media referencing QAnon.

"Trump is using the book of Revelation to interpret his indictment the exact same way many evangelicals have consumed Revelation through novels, movies, and popular teaching," Jared Stacy, an American pastor and Ph.D. student in theological ethics at the University of Aberdeen, U.K., tweeted.

Some Trump supporters have noticed the use of the word "seal," and have drawn similar conclusions, though differed on which seal he was suggesting had been broken.

"Trump letting elites know 6th seal is broken," one wrote in reference to the post. "Timing perfectly lined up to Bible verse 6:12. Tomorrow [is] 6-13." The sixth seal describes catastrophic natural events, which the user took to represent nuclear war.

"Trump could have used any other word, but he chose to use the word seal," another said. "Is the white horse of Revelation 6:1-2 about to ride?" The first seal has been interpreted as either the return of Christ, or the rise of the Antichrist in the form of a false prophet.