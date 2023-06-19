Donald Trump Might Finally Give Up on Truth Social

Donald Trump may soon have to decide whether he wants to return to Twitter, having spent the past year frequently posting on his Truth Social platform.

The Truth Social app was created by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) after the former president was banned from all mainstream social-media platforms. This came after the January 6, 2021 attack over fears he would use them to incite further violence.

More than two years later, Trump's suspension from Facebook and Instagram has been lifted. His formerly beloved Twitter account was reinstated last November following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover.

However, while the 2024 Republican candidate has returned to sharing updates on his Facebook profile, Trump has so far not returned to Twitter. Instead, the former president still frequently uses Truth Social to air his grievances, share positive articles and attack his political rivals.

This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. The former U.S. president may soon have to decide whether he wants to return to Twitter. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Trump has an exclusivity agreement with Truth Social. This means he must share all his social-media communications on the platform first and "may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show.

However, The New York Times reported that Trump is not considering re-signing the deal when it expires by the end of June. The newspaper added that the former president hopes to return to Twitter, where Trump has more than 86 million followers compared to the 5.4 million he has on Truth Social.

The potential return to Twitter would coincide with Trump continuing to campaign in the GOP presidential primary—where he is the frontrunner to clinch the nomination—and later the 2024 election.

Trump may also decide he wants to be able to control the news narrative in the primary and presidential elections by returning to tweeting. This is something he has struggled to do while posting on the fairly niche Truth Social platform.

However, Trump must also weigh up the potential knock-on effects of returning to Twitter. Truth Social is the platform where you can go to read all of the former president's daily thoughts. It was where he announced important updates such as the fact he was facing indictment in the classified documents investigation.

If Trump should return to regular posting first on Twitter, then the platform that is majority-owned by the former president would essentially be rendered useless.

"If he goes full fledged on Twitter and Facebook, that really undercuts one of the big calling cards of Truth Social," Joshua Tucker, co-director of NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics, has told Newsweek.

"Truth Social is the social-media platform you can use to get access to Donald Trump," Tucker added. "So, if he does go back to Twitter and Facebook, that is probably going to hurt Truth Social, and he's going to take a financial hit."

For his part, Trump has repeatedly dismissed the idea that he will eventually return to Twitter, and has said he is more than happy sharing his thoughts on Truth Social.

"It's doing phenomenally well. The press hates to talk about it, but it's doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter," Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting on November 19.

"Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I'll be staying there," he added.

Newsweek has contacted TMTG via email for comment.