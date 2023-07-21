Donald Trump's Unpopularity Hits Highest in One Poll's History

Former President Donald Trump's net favorability now stands at negative 27 points in one major poll as the Republican continues his campaign for re-election to the White House.

A Monmouth University poll published on Thursday found that 36 percent of U.S. adults had a favorable opinion of the former president and 63 percent held an unfavorable view.

It appears that Trump's unpopularity has hit its highest level in the history of Monmouth polling the question, based on previous figures also published on Thursday.

Those figures come as Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination and the possibility that Trump could be indicted for a third time on Friday.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump's favorability stands at negative 27 points in a new Monmouth University poll. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Monmouth poll found that 15 percent of respondents had a very favorable view of Trump and 21 percent had a somewhat favorable view. A further 13 percent had a somewhat unfavorable view, 50 percent had a very unfavorable view and 1 percent did not provide an opinion.

The Monmouth poll was conducted from July 12 to 17 among 910 adults age 18 and older. On the question of Trump's favorability, 840 respondents gave answers.

As Twitter account Interactive Polls pointed out on Thursday, that means Trump's net favorability in the poll is negative 27 points.

"Monmouth: Trump's' net-negative favorability rating (-27) is the lowest in poll's history," Interactive Polls tweeted.

Monmouth University's poll results also contained information from its previous polls asking the same question. In November 2020, Trump's favorability stood at 41 percent, while 49 percent had an unfavorable view and 10 percent offered no opinion.

The earliest favorability numbers for Trump that Monmouth published on Thursday were from September 2019. At that time, the then president had favorability of 43 percent, 56 percent had an unfavorable view of him and 3 percent had no opinion.

Before Trump took office in 2017, Monmouth found that just 34 percent of Americans viewed him favorably but 46 percent took an unfavorable view.

President Joe Biden's favorability stood at 43 percent in Monmouth's most recent poll—with 18 percent of respondents having a very favorable view and 25 percent a somewhat favorable view.

A total of 57 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of the president, however, with 44 percent saying they had a very unfavorable view and 13 percent saying they held a somewhat unfavorable view.

When it comes to a 2024 match up between Biden and Trump, 36 percent of respondents said they would definitely vote for the president and 11 percent said they would probably vote for him.

However, 46 percent said they would definitely not vote for Biden and 6 percent said they probably wouldn't.

Just 26 percent of those polled said they would definitely vote for Trump, while 14 percent said they probably would, 50 percent said they definitely would not and 8 percent said they probably wouldn't.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he had received a target letter informing him that he is under federal investigation over the attempts to overturn the last election results and the events that led up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which may indicate the former president is facing another indictment.

Trump faced a deadline of midnight on Thursday to say whether he would appear before a grand jury being convened in Washington, D.C. as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into January 6.