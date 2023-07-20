News

Ex-Prosecutor Reveals His Biggest Worry in Trump Jan. 6 Case

By
News Donald Trump Department of Justice Republicans

Prosecutors should be concerned about the prospect of former President Donald Trump's fans becoming jury members and ignoring the law in order to acquit him, according to former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

Weissmann, the former lead prosecutor in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign and Russian election interference, revealed during a Pod Save America interview released on Thursday what would "keep him up at night" if he were prosecuting the ex-president in a jury trial.

Trump, who is already facing dozens of federal felony charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack's Smith's classified documents investigation, announced earlier this week that he received a "target letter" indicating that he could soon be facing additional charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The former prosecutor said that his biggest concern would be "jury nullification"—the process of a juror refusing to follow the law in order to acquit a defendant based on the juror's personal beliefs. He suggested that Trump loyalists might attempt to "lie" their way onto the jury of a potential January 6 trial, while having no intention of actually considering the evidence.

Donald Trump Prosecutor Biggest Worry January 6
Ex-President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Thursday shared his worry that Trump loyalists could become jurors in a possible January 6 trial and ignore the law in order to acquit the former president. Joe Raedle

"The problem in a high-profile case [is] jurors who want to get on a jury and who are less than candid," Weissmann said. "Which is a nice way of saying, 'lie.'" You know, usually most jurors don't want to be on a jury. But in high-profile matters, you have that problem of people really trying to sneak on who [are] not intending to adhere to their oath of office as as a juror."

"It only takes one juror to have a hung jury," he continued. "There has to be a unanimous jury to either to convict or to acquit. [A hung jury] is the kind of thing that Donald Trump will claim is a huge victory, even if it's 11 to 1 for conviction. So, that would be the thing that would worry me the most. The evidence seems incredibly strong, so that's the biggest thing I would worry about."

Newsweek reached out via email to Trump's legal team for comment on Thursday.

Smith's office declined Newsweek's request for comment.

During an MSNBC appearance on Thursday, Weissmann also discussed reports that a grand jury deciding on whether to charge Trump in the January 6 investigation met on the same day and heard testimony from former White House aide William Russell, who was said to be with Trump during the Capitol attack.

Read more

Weissmann said that Russell, who works for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, was an "absolutely logical person" to speak with the grand jury, explaining that the panel may have heard valuable testimony because Russell was "so close to the former president."

The ex-prosecutor went on to say that he thought Smith would hit Trump with multiple charges in the January 6 case in order to prove that the former president was involved in an "overarching conspiracy."

"I think that if Jack Smith is going to bring a charge like this—which I think he is definitely going to do—that he is going to charge everything," he said. "I think he's gonna charge big ... he's going to want to make sure that the indictment reflects that overarching conspiracy."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC