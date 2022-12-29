Trump Wasn't Confident Election Would Be Overturned: Guilfoyle

Former President Donald Trump was not confident that the 2020 election would be overturned following the January 6 riots at the Capitol, according to recently released testimony from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the January 6 riots released a batch of new transcripts, which included one from Guilfoyle, the fiancee to Donald Trump Jr.

In one portion of her testimony, Guilfoyle was asked about her understanding of President Trump's thoughts on if the election would be certified following talks with Trump Jr.

"So you are saying that it was your understanding that Don Jr. also thought that Joe Biden would be certified the president by the end of January 6?" Guilfoyle was asked, to which she responded by saying, "Absolutely."

Guilfoyle was then asked if she spoke with Trump Jr. about his father's expectations, to which she said, "I think the president thought it was going to be certified as well."

However, she later clarified that she was unable to directly speak to any other person's "mindset" or "intention," but she noted that it was what she believed and "thought."

The comments by Guilfoyle in the transcript come shortly after the January 6 committee withdrew its subpoena for the former president.

In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump celebrated the decision, saying, "Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election."

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!" Trump added in his post.

Despite Trump's repeated claims that the election was stolen, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson also made comments similar to Guilfoyle's in her testimony released last week.

While recalling a conversation Hutchinson had with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, she told the committee, "He said something to the effect of, 'He knows it's over. He knows he lost. But we are going to keep trying. There's a chance he didn't lose. I want to pull this off for him.'"

Prior to withdrawing the subpoena for the former president, the January 6 committee announced criminal referrals for Trump to the Department of Justice. Earlier this month, the committee also released its final report on the January 6 riots.

"In the Committee's hearings, we presented evidence of what ultimately became a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. That evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him," the report said.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump for comment.