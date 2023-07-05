Donald Trump Shares Image of White House in Flames on 4th of July

Donald Trump was criticized online after sharing an image of himself standing in front of a burning White House on the morning of the Fourth of July holiday.

Throughout the day, the former president shared dozens of Truth Social posts that ranged from memes mocking President Joe Biden, attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith, polls showing him as the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary, and positive news stories featuring himself.

In one post, Trump "retruthed," or reshared, a meme on his social media platform from another account which showed him standing in front of the White House as it burns, along with the caption "Trump was right."

"It's July 4th and Trump 'reTruthed' a picture of what appears to be the White House on fire," the Patriot Takes Twitter account posted. In reply, the @SandalWoodKnot account wrote: "As proud and patriotic as ever, Trump wishes everyone a Happy Independence Day by burning the White House in effigy."

Author, journalist and attorney Seth Abramson tweeted while sharing the image: "This is the image Donald Trump 'retruthed' on the morning of July 4, 2023. He wants us afraid. He wants us divided. He doesn't believe in democracy. He's a career criminal and traitor to America who belongs in federal prison—not on a federal ballot. He's a danger to our nation."

Twitter user Daniel Hansen wrote in reply to Abramson's post: "Honestly this looks like a picture of Trump watching the White House burn... which yeah that's pretty accurate. Problem is that he ignited the flame."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

In between his usual flurry of social media posts, Trump did share some messages on Truth Social commemorating the Fourth of July celebrations.

"Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE," Trump wrote in one post.

Trump, who also posted a mocked-up image on Truth Social on July 4 showing himself dressed as a general during the Revolutionary War, later shared a video clip of his speech during a recent rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

"Nearly two and a half centuries ago, brave American patriots risked their lives for the majestic halls of freedom," Trump said. "Their names entered history as heroes and legends. Names like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, and South Carolina's own Francis Marion, a great general.

"We stand on the shoulders of generations of American patriots who gave everything they had for our country and for our Freedom. Our American ancestors conquered a dangerous frontier. They tamed the wilderness," the former president said.

"They fought the battles, they faced down the enemies, and they poured out their blood, sweat and tears to make this into the greatest nation in the history of the world."