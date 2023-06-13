U.S.

Donald Trump Will Drop Out of 2024 Race, Former Staffer Predicts

By
U.S. Donald Trump Indictment Anthony Scaramucci Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump is likely to end up "dropping out" of the 2024 presidential race before the Iowa caucus, according to Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as his White House communications director in 2017.

Scaramucci made the prediction during an appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show on Monday, where he said Trump is likely "stressed out" following his indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Polling indicates Trump is by some margin the most popular candidate with likely GOP primary voters, meaning his withdrawal could throw the race into disarray. This would likely make Ron DeSantis, who consistently polls second behind the former president, favorite to be the Republican nominee.

Former president Donald Trump
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 10, 2023. Former staffer Anthony Scaramucci has predicted Trump will drop out ahead of the Iowa caucus in early 2024. ALLISON JOYCE/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to Cuomo about Trump's indictment, which was released on Friday, Scaramucci said: "I know President Trump's personality reasonably well. Remember, it wasn't just 11 days for me; it was 71 campaign stops and a full year's worth of work. He does not like this. He is stressed about it. And I am going to say something contrarian on your show: I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race.

"I think he ends up coming up with some type of Spiro Agnew-like plea where he's out, doesn't go to jail. Something happens to him but not too significant. And I don't think he makes it to the Iowa caucus. So that's a contrarian view."

Agnew was vice-president under President Richard Nixon from 1969 until 1973, when he resigned following a corruption investigation in Maryland. After that he pleaded no contest to one federal count of failing to declare $29,500 of income for tax following plea bargaining.

Scaramucci also told Cuomo that Trump retains a loyal base of support, commenting: "Well, listen, there's an ardent group of people that are going to back Trump no matter what. He could get the Georgia indictment and the J-6 [January 6] indictment as well, and they will back him no matter what.

"They see him as the last great white hope for them. But I do think there is an opening now, though, Chris, because there's more Republican criticism, and that indictment is very damning. I've read through the entire indictment."

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment via the press inquiry form on his official website.

Read more

On June 8, Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to his alleged illegal retention of classified documents when he left the presidency, and obstructing federal efforts to recover them. He strongly denied any wrongdoing, insisting "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN" on his Truth Social website.

The former president has also been indicted on charges related to the alleged payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, which he denies He is facing separate investigations into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, and the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots.

Scaramucci was appointed to Trump's presidential transition team in November 2016, then in June 2017 became White House communications director for 10 days before being fired.

After losing his job, Scaramucci turned on Trump, joining the Right Side PAC ahead of the 2020 presidential election, and giving his endorsement to then candidate President Joe Biden.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC