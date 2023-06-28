Donald Trump Will Yell Himself 'Right Into an Orange Jumpsuit': Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump is destined to yell himself "right into an orange jumpsuit," according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and frequent Trump critic, took aim at the ex-president's "unhinged" social media posts and his recent "steady stream of lies" regarding legal proceedings during the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Tuesday.

Trump, who is facing federal and New York state felony charges along with multiple civil lawsuits, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in every case, maintaining that he is the victim of a "witch hunt" and 2024 "election interference."

Kirschner compared the former president to a "village idiot" who is "both literally and figuratively yelling into the void" and said that his constant denials of wrongdoing were evidence of his increasing "desperation."

Then-President Donald Trump is pictured shouting at members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2019. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Tuesday said that Trump was "yelling" himself "right into an orange jumpsuit" by speaking out against his recent legal difficulties. Win McNamee

"What Donald Trump continues to do is the very definition of yelling into the void," said Kirschner. "Trump is like the village idiot, sitting in a park, yelling at pigeons. You know, what he has been saying is so absurd, so juvenile, so unconvincing, that all it does is highlight his desperation."

Kirschner then turned his attention to a Truth Social post shared by the former president earlier on Tuesday. Trump accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of being "deranged" in the post, asking that "somebody please explain" the law to him and demanding that he prosecute President Joe Biden for a multitude of "crimes" instead.

"Talk about yelling into the void," Kirschner said after reading the post. "This inane post on his third-rate social media platform got less than 6,000 reposts and less than 18,000 likes. So, he's kind of literally yelling into the void—even the people on his own platform are sick of him."

The legal analyst went on to argue that Trump was "figuratively yelling into the void" by repeatedly "begging and pleading [to] some fictitious person or some fictitious entity to tell Jack Smith he's got the law all wrong."

Kirschner said that Trump had insisted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the grand juries that indicted him also "had the law all wrong" and predicted that he would make the same claims in future cases. The legal analyst encouraged the ex-president to "keep yelling."

"Everybody has it all wrong except Donald Trump, that's what Donald Trump keeps yelling," Kirschner said. "Well, you know what, Donald? Keep yelling. Because you're gonna yell yourself right into an orange jumpsuit."

Newsweek has reached out to the office of Trump via email for comment.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denounced Kirschner as "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" in a previous statement to Newsweek, alleging that he "has been shunned by the legal community at large."