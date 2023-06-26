Trump Faces an Assassination Plot, Conspiracist Alex Jones Alleges

Former President Trump is destined to be assassinated by "the deep state establishment," according to InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

During a recent interview on the PBD podcast, which was shared on the InfoWars website on Monday, the far-right radio host suggested that unnamed shadowy figures would "demonize" Trump with more criminal indictments before eventually killing him.

Trump is currently facing felony indictments on charges of falsifying business records in New York and at the federal level for issues related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

Jones, who supported Trump during the 2016 and 2020 elections and hosted him during an interview on The Alex Jones Show in 2015, claimed without evidence that the ex-president would soon be killed via poisoning or an attack on his "Trump Force One" airplane.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones (L) alleges that former President Donald Trump faces an assassination plot by "the deep state establishment." Joe Buglewicz/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

"I think they'll blow his airplane up," Jones said. "I really, at a gut level, believe they're gonna kill Trump...I believe the deep state establishment will murder him."

"He'll be 30 points ahead in the primaries, nothing's going to stop him, and then they just... you know, he dies of a heart attack—they poison him or they blow his airplane up," he added.

Jones went on to say that Trump, who is under the constant protection of the U.S. Secret Service, had talked to associates and told them that he is "ready to die" and "go all the way" regardless of any risks to his personal safety.

Host Patrick Bet-David then asked Jones why the supposed deep state had not already assassinated Trump. Jones argued that Trump had been spared so far because "the smarter ones" in the deep state wanted to avoid making him "a martyr" like former President John F. Kennedy.

"That turns him into a martyr," said Jones. "They saw what JFK did to them... I mean, look, they are not, the higher-ups and some of their smarter ones, are not stupid.

"They're like, 'if we kill him, it'll cause way bigger problems down the road, don't do it,'" he continued. "But, [Trump will be killed] before they let him get in charge and prosecute them."

Jones made a similar prediction during a broadcast of his own show earlier this year, claiming in March that "they" would shoot the former president or "blow his airplane up" if "it looks like he's about to win" the 2024 presidential election.

While Jones frequently speaks in support of Trump and his MAGA movement, he has also been highly critical of the former president on occasion. Last year, Jones announced that he was backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's arch-rival, for the Republican presidential nomination.

Jones was ordered to pay over $1 billion last year after losing multiple lawsuits related to his promotion of false conspiracy theories concerning the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

After filing for bankruptcy, he claimed in February that the Department of Justice was seeking to seize his pet cat as payment to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Newsweek could find no evidence that the DOJ requested to seize Jones' cat and previously contacted Infowars and the Department of Justice for comment.