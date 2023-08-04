Donald Trump's Former Attorney Makes Ominous Prediction

Donald Trump's former lawyer made an ominous prediction about the recent federal indictment, saying that the former president is "toast."

"There will be evidence from more than one or two witnesses that Trump acknowledged that he lost," Trump's former lawyer, Ty Cobb said in a Facebook post, according to NBC News. Newsweek could not independently verify the post. "That is just the cherry on top of a mountain of evidence that would satisfy the 'reckless disregard' or 'should have known' standards that are alternatives to proving actual knowledge."

"He knew. He is toast. DC jury: He is done. Until he wins the election and the fun begins all over," Cobb added in the post. Cobb previously served as a White House lawyer in 2017 and 2018 and represented Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower on April 13, 2023 in New York City. On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Trump's former attorney, Ty Cobb said that the former president is "toast" following the indictment related to the January 6 riots at the Capitol. James Devaney/GC Images

The comments by Cobb come shortly after Trump was federally indicted related to the January 6 riots at the Capitol and allegations that the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The indictment stemmed from an investigation into the riots by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also indicted Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents that were previously recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

On Thursday, Trump arrived at his arraignment in Washington, D.C., and pleaded not guilty to four felony counts including conspiracy against rights, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of and the attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

"This is a very sad day for America," Trump told reporters following his arraignment. "And it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay, and all of the broken buildings and walls, and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it."

Cobb spoke further about the charges against Trump while speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront and said, "I think this is sad and unfortunately is a situation that could have been avoided."

"Trump forced it upon the Department of Justice by the way he conducted himself in the last few days in office and by the criminal conduct he committed as he finished his presidency," Cobb said.

Cobb also previously commented on Trump's indictment for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and said that the former president "will go to jail."

On June 5, Trump criticized Cobb in a TruthSocial post saying, "Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Lawyer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.