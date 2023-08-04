U.S.

Donald Trump's Former Attorney Makes Ominous Prediction

By
U.S. Donald Trump Washington D.C. January 6 Indictment

Donald Trump's former lawyer made an ominous prediction about the recent federal indictment, saying that the former president is "toast."

"There will be evidence from more than one or two witnesses that Trump acknowledged that he lost," Trump's former lawyer, Ty Cobb said in a Facebook post, according to NBC News. Newsweek could not independently verify the post. "That is just the cherry on top of a mountain of evidence that would satisfy the 'reckless disregard' or 'should have known' standards that are alternatives to proving actual knowledge."

"He knew. He is toast. DC jury: He is done. Until he wins the election and the fun begins all over," Cobb added in the post. Cobb previously served as a White House lawyer in 2017 and 2018 and represented Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Could be Toast
Former President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower on April 13, 2023 in New York City. On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Trump's former attorney, Ty Cobb said that the former president is "toast" following the indictment related to the January 6 riots at the Capitol. James Devaney/GC Images

The comments by Cobb come shortly after Trump was federally indicted related to the January 6 riots at the Capitol and allegations that the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The indictment stemmed from an investigation into the riots by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also indicted Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents that were previously recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

On Thursday, Trump arrived at his arraignment in Washington, D.C., and pleaded not guilty to four felony counts including conspiracy against rights, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of and the attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

"This is a very sad day for America," Trump told reporters following his arraignment. "And it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay, and all of the broken buildings and walls, and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it."

Cobb spoke further about the charges against Trump while speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront and said, "I think this is sad and unfortunately is a situation that could have been avoided."

"Trump forced it upon the Department of Justice by the way he conducted himself in the last few days in office and by the criminal conduct he committed as he finished his presidency," Cobb said.

Cobb also previously commented on Trump's indictment for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and said that the former president "will go to jail."

On June 5, Trump criticized Cobb in a TruthSocial post saying, "Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Lawyer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC