Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes a Dive

By
Politics Donald Trump Net worth Forbes Wealth
  • Donald Trump's net worth is estimated to have fallen significantly since September, according to the latest estimates from Forbes, with his social media assets particularly hit hard.
  • Most of the former president's wealth comes from his golf clubs, resorts, real estate ventures in New York City, and other real estate investments outside the city.

Former President Donald Trump's net worth seems to have fallen significantly since the fall, according to the latest estimates from Forbes.

Updated numbers published by the business magazine on Monday show that the most recent tally conducted last month found Trump's estimated worth to be $2.5 billion—a decline from the $3.2 billion that Forbes calculated in September 2022.

Trump's wealth history has fluctuated over the years. His highest ranking was $4.5 billion in 2015—when he announced his first presidential campaign. His net worth took a dive in 2020—during his second bid for the White House—falling to $2.1 billion.

Since losing the last presidential election to Joe Biden, his net worth has hovered around the $2.5 billion mark, although last year was slightly higher at $3.2 billion.

Donald Trump and American The Flag
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 8, 2022, in Minden, Nevada. Trump's net worth seems to have fallen significantly since the fall, according to the latest estimates from Forbes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most of Trump's wealth comes from his golf clubs and resorts, which, according to the most recent report, are valued at $730 million, and his real estate ventures in New York City, which are valued at $720 million. His cash and personal assets total $610 million and his social media and brand business bring in $240 million. The former president also has $230 million in real estate outside of New York City.

The fall in Trump's net worth largely comes from a decrease in his social media assets. Last September, Forbes estimated that the former president's social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, was worth $730 million. However, six months later, the business is only valued at $180 million.

Of all the properties that the former president owns, the one with the highest net value is 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. Trump's 30 percent stake in office and retail brings the net value of the skyscraper to $330 million. The building is overseen by Vornado Realty Trust CEO Seth Roth, who served on the economic advisory council of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's second most valuable property is Mar-a-Lago, the private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has lived since leaving office in 2021. It is valued at $325 million. He initially purchased the club in 1985 for roughly $10 million.

The asset that is possibly costing Trump the most is the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, which has a negative net value of -$26 million. According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, profits at his Chicago hotel took a hit from his political ambitions, with net operating income plunging from $17 million in 2015 to $2 million in 2018.

The first time Trump appeared on the Forbes 400 list, an annual index that rates the 400 richest Americans, was in 1982 when he was worth $0.2 billion. Since then, he's appeared on the list almost every year, with the exception of a five-year stint between 1990 and 1995 when he dropped off the lineup. He returned in 1996 with a net worth of $0.45 billion and climbed up to $1.4 billion in 1997.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

