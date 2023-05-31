DoorDash Driver Claims They Were Given 'Free' Pit Bull Puppy While on Shift

A delivery driver has gone viral on TikTok after claiming she was given a puppy out of the blue while delivering a package to a customer.

TikTok user @ethereal111estefania stated in a video, posted on April 26, that she unexpectedly picked up a puppy while delivering a customer's order. Writing in the caption that she was "still in shock" about her new four-legged friend, the driver kept the puppy, Amor, safely in her lap for the ride home.

The caption layered over the short clip claims: "This lady just gave me this puppy while I was DoorDashing." Since the video went viral, Newsweek has reached out to DoorDash via email for comment, but hasn't been able to verify the details.

The TikTok video has now been viewed more than 3.7 million times, and @ethereal111estefania has been inundated with more than 759,000 likes on the video.

According to the American Pet Products Association survey throughout 2023, 66 percent of U.S. households currently own a pet, with dogs being the most popular choice. Over 65 million households own a dog, compared to 46.5 million cat loving homes.

Unfortunately, there are many animals still in need of a loving family. While Amor has found his forever home, not all animals are quite as lucky. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that 3.1 million dogs are taken to shelters across the U.S. every year, and just under two thirds of those dogs eventually get adopted.

In a follow up video, TikTok user @ethereal111estefania explained that she chose to name him Amor, and he's a pit bull and German shepherd mixed breed. Wanting to be a responsible new dog owner, @ethereal111estefania took Amor to the vets to check him over for any pre-existing health concerns, but she said that he received a full bill of health.

Internet users can't believe her apparent fortune at getting a puppy while delivering to a house, and many have asked for more videos of Amor. Not wanting to disappoint her new followers, the TikToker has found herself posting content showing her training techniques, feeding Amor treats, and his morning routine.

The video of Amor sitting in his new owner's lap on their way home has generated over 3,400 comments on TikTok, as so many people laud the fortunate turn of events.

One person commented on the video: "That has to be the best tip anyone has given."

Another comment reads: "Maybe I should start DoorDashing."

One user couldn't hide their sadness that they haven't been given puppy, as they commented: "I want things like this to happen to me."

"Free," several users said, while others simply commented: "Claim."

Newsweek reached out to @ethereal111estefania for comment on the video via Instagram direct message, but could not verify the the claims.

