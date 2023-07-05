On the Internet

DoorDasher Fired After Video Catches Him Blasting Customer Over 25% Tip

On the Internet Viral Trends TikTok Tipping

A DoorDash worker has been fired from working on the platform after a viral video of him abusing a customer was shared online.

With almost 380,000 views, the video shows a man dropping off a pizza before complaining about the tip he had been given.

"I'm just wanna say, it's a nice house for a $5 tip," he said. Taken aback, the woman replied: "You're welcome," to which he said, "f*** you." Stunned at the encounter, Lacey Purciful, who ordered the food, captured the incident on her doorbell camera and posted the video on TikTok under the handle @ladybug3660.

Doordash bag mockup
A delivery worker arriving with a bag of food, with an overlay picture of the DoorDash logo. A DoorDash employee has been fired after a viral video of him abusing a customer was shared online. Maria_Castellanos, Getty Images & DoorDash

Tipping is a big part of U.S. culture, and, despite it being such a common practice, is still something that often sparks debate and frustration. While tips vary, generally the appropriate amount to give a delivery driver is between 10 and 20 percent of the total order value.

In a follow-up video, Purciful wanted to clarify that she does tip well, sharing that her pizza order had a subtotal of $17.69 with $1.46 tax.

A DoorDash spokesperson told Newsweek: "Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable. We've removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer."

The spokesperson added: "Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform—Dashers, customers, merchants—have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect, and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently."

@ladybug3660

DoorDashers Gone Wild!! 🤣😂🤣#doordash #doordashdriver #doordasher #doordashers #pizza #pizzalover #pizzahut #fyp #momsoftiktok #bigmad #momsover30 #rude #vivint #vivintdoorbellcamera #smile

♬ original sound - Lacey Purciful

In hundreds of comments on the TikTok video, people shared their reactions to the Dasher's comments.

"I really hope you reported this," wrote one viewer. "Lucky he even got any. Back in my delivery days some people never tipped."

Another commenter posted: "This is in Austin, Texas right? The drivers here are super entitled. $5 is more than enough to grab the pizza across the street."

"Sorry you experienced this," read one reply. "I do DoorDash myself and I'm grateful for any tip I get."

"5 bucks is a great tip for delivery," agreed another.

"I hope you took the tip back," wrote another viewer. "He didn't have to accept the order. All he did was pick up food."

Another agreed: "He's lucky he got that. I hope you called his boss."

Earlier this year, another DoorDash worker was removed from the platform after he confronted a customer for claiming her food had not been delivered. While the customer's account was removed for faking a non-delivery, the worker was also banned from the platform as DoorDash told Newsweek: "This behavior is not tolerated on the DoorDash platform by any member of our community–Dasher, customer or merchant."

Newsweek reached out to @ladybug3660 via TikTok for comment.

