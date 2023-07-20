Personal Trainer Reveals 3 Ways to Lose Your Double Chin Naturally

For many people, there's only one thing they can think about whenever someone suggests taking a picture. No matter how beautiful the setting is, or how flawless the outfit may be, they're worried about the possibility of having a double chin.

You try taking pictures from different angles, tense the jaw—even test out various gadgets you see on social media to see if they will get rid of the issue. Fortunately, a double chin doesn't need to be the bane of your existence, according to personal trainer Adam Cardona

Cardona told Newsweek that going under the knife isn't the only option for getting rid of the excess weight carried underneath the chin area. In fact, there are simple exercises that can "aid in slimming down the excess fat around the chin and neck" naturally.

With over 17 years of experience, and as the owner of Elite Healers Sports Massage in New York City, Cardona has helped many clients overcome problem areas, and tackle painful injuries. Here, he's highlighted three exercises that can help naturally sculpt the jaw area.

A stock image of a woman stretching out her jaw. A personal trainer has shared how people can reduce the effects of a double chin through daily exercises. PeopleImages/Getty Images

Exercise 1: The Skyward Chin Stretch

The first exercise that Cardona recommends for toning the chin and jaw is called the skyward chin stretch. This move involves lifting your face up to the ceiling and holding the pose for a few seconds each time.

"The skyward chin stretch exercise is an effective way to stimulate your neck and jaw muscles and should be practiced 10 to 20 times daily," Cardona said. "Stand or sit with your back upright, then lean your head back, directing your gaze to the ceiling. Delicately push your lower jaw in an upward direction, towards the ceiling. Hold this pose for a count of 10."

He explained that double chins aren't always due to a person's weight. That doesn't mean that exercising won't help the issue, though.

"Though a double chin is often correlated with excess weight, frequently, it is a repercussion of genetics. Sometimes it is even the case of having loose skin due to rapid weight loss or aging. Exercise and nutrition can be great methods of addressing this," he explained.

Adam Cardona is a New York-based personal trainer and massage therapist. Cardona offered his advice for the best exercises for toning the chin and jaw area. Courtesy of Adam Cardona

Exercise 2: Moon Howling

While Cardona's second exercise suggestion might sound peculiar, it's certainly worth trying out. Once you've completed a few repetitions of the skyward chin stretch, you can then move onto the "moon howling" position.

"This is an exercise that can sculpt your chin by moving your neck and jaw. You start this one looking forward, head and shoulders neutral," the personal trainer said.

"Next tilt your head back and look toward the ceiling, once you get there push the bottom part of your jaw forward, hold for 10 seconds, then relax and return to the starting position. Repeat this for a few repetitions."

Exercise 3: Roaring Lion Stretch

The third and final stretch that Cardona recommends doing every day should also tone the chin by reducing excess fat in the area.

"The roaring lion stretch can effectively sculpt your chin [and is] recommended to be performed 10 to 20 times daily," he said. "Initiate the exercise by opening your mouth as wide as possible and extend your tongue to its maximum length. Maintain this position for a duration of 10 seconds, then revert to your initial state and restart.

"As you continue to reduce your double chin, you'll also begin to see fat melting off other areas of your body. So, get serious with improving the total picture and see yourself improving consistently to lose that double chin and improve in other areas."

Adam Cardona is the owner of Elite Healers Sports Massage in New York. Cardona recommends doing his exercises six days a week. Courtesy of Adam Cardona

Doing these poses may look a bit odd, especially to anyone who doesn't know what you're trying to do, but the results can be significant. For the best results, Cardona suggests doing the exercises multiple times a day for six days a week, and you can reduce the look of a double chin without a surgical knife in sight.

"You should do these a few times a week at the minimum, and a few times a day at the maximum. But always give yourself one day off per week to let the muscle recover and prevent over-training," he said.

Creating tone and definition in the jaw area can be difficult and requires patience, and while these three exercises can certainly help to reduce a double chin, it's not solely down to exercise.

"Getting to your goal of losing the excess chin is not easy," Cardona told Newsweek. "Remember, exercise won't be the be-all and end-all to reduce your double chin. Just like other fitness goals, exercise is about 20 to 30 percent of what you need to do to reduce the area.

"The most significant factor in diminishing a double chin, without resorting to liposuction or a facelift, lies in enhancing the quality of your diet. Implementing portion control, eliminating processed foods, and curbing alcohol consumption are key strategies.

"By minimizing portion sizes and elevating the nutritional value of your meals, your body can respond effectively, shedding excess fat from your chin and your entire physique," he said.

