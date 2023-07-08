Why Being Deficient in Iron Can Cause Excess Fat, From Dietitians

Do you find that regardless of how long you spend working out at the gym, you still can't shed that excess weight? You might think that you're eating poorly or not working out often enough, but it could actually be a nutrient deficiency.

Registered dietitian Brittany Michels has explained how people experiencing "subpar exercise" or "decreased activity" may be deficient in iron.

Michels told Newsweek: "Iron is an important component of both hemoglobin and myoglobin, which are blood proteins that grab onto oxygen and shuttle it to the cells, muscles, and connective tissues of the body. Iron is particularly important for the synthesis of some hormones, such as testosterone.

"When this nutrient becomes low, individuals will naturally feel weakness and fatigue. Other issues may include impaired cognitive and immune functions, subpar exercise and work performance, and body temperature dysregulation."

How Much Iron Do You Need?

There are two forms of iron, known as heme and non-heme. The National Institute of Health explains that heme is found in animal flesh, including meat and seafood, whereas non-heme is found in plant foods, such as grains, nuts, seeds, and greens.

So, while there are many ways of incorporating iron into the diet, the Harvard School of Public Health highlights that iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency worldwide, so it's a very prominent issue.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for iron varies depending on age, gender, and dietary requirements. Pregnancy is also a pivotal factor. Young children need between seven to 11 milligrams of iron per day, but from the age of 14, it begins to change. The RDA for females between 14 and 18 is up to 15 milligrams a day, as menstrual cycles can deplete iron sources.

The recommended intake for men over 19 years of age is eight milligrams a day, whereas adult women need 18 milligrams a day, and for pregnant women, the RDA rises to 27 milligrams.

Michels continued: "The RDAs for vegetarians are 1.8 times higher than meat eaters, due to the bioavailability differences between heme and non-heme iron sources. For example, a female adult vegetarian needs around 32 grams of non-heme iron a day to meet her needs.

"Iron is naturally depleted during menses, especially during heavy periods. Those with digestive disorders are also at higher risk of iron depletion."

How Can Iron Impact Weight Loss?

Iron plays such an important role in transporting oxygen around the body, so a deficiency can make it hard to reach optimal performance levels when working out.

Michels, from The Vitamin Shoppe Wellness Council, told Newsweek: "Low iron may cause weakness and fatigue, resulting in decreased activity or exercise. Any decrease in caloric expenditure may cause weight gain or make it harder to shed body fat.

"In addition, adequate oxygen is required to burn fat. Since iron is essential for oxygen transport, adequate iron levels best support a healthy metabolism."

So, while getting more iron into your system isn't automatically going to shed the weight, it can help to improve your workouts by increasing the oxygen flow.

Lower levels of iron won't only impact the transportation of oxygen through the body, as Michels explained that it can also lead to impaired cognitive function, decreased immune function, and difficulty regulating body temperature.

Getting Iron Into Your Diet

Whether you eat only fish and no meat, or you follow a strict vegan diet, there are still plenty of ways to get sufficient iron into your diet.

Board-certified physician and nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis told Newsweek that "regular iron intake should be from a combination of animal-based and plant-based forms."

She said: "Animal products contain the most easily absorbed form of iron, and include lean red meat, eggs, salmon, and dark meats like chicken and turkey. Plant-based forms of iron must be consumed with Vitamin C-rich foods for optimal absorption.

"Good plant sources of iron include dark leafy greens, beans, and tofu. Vitamin C-rich foods include citrus, strawberries, and tomatoes."

Jampolis, the chief medical officer of AHARA, a nutrition system to support optimal health, added that people who are severely deficient in iron can take supplements, but this should be discussed with a medical professional beforehand.

Increasing your iron intake might be the secret weapon needed to improve your workouts and hit new peaks, but Jampolis urges people to be cautious of overdoing it and getting too much iron.

She said: "You can get too much of a good thing—excess iron can function as a pro-oxidant in the body, meaning it can damage cells. It can also cause constipation. In people who are genetically pre-disposed to absorb more iron, it can even cause cancer, liver problems, diabetes, and heart failure."

As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, iron overload, also referred to as hemochromatosis, can be very dangerous. Too much iron in the heart can lead to arrhythmia or heart failure, as Jampolis suggested, or it can also lead to arthritis, spleen problems, or early menopause in women.

Hemochromatosis is most commonly experienced by people who have DNA from both parents which puts them at a genetic disposition to absorb more iron.

"Iron deficiency can also lead to hair loss, headaches, and impaired immune function and even if you are not anemic, you can feel tired and sluggish," Jampolis said.

