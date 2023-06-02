Why Skipping Breakfast Could Be Damaging to Women, According to Science

Breakfast has long been deemed "the most important meal of the day," as it sustains your energy throughout the day.

But research shows it can actually determine your long-term physical health, as well as how much energy you have on any given day.

Skipping breakfast has been scientifically linked to an uptick in conditions such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

And some studies suggest that it could affect women more than men.

"The effects of skipping breakfast can vary from person to person. Both men and women can experience similar consequences when regularly skipping breakfast," David Wiener, nutrition specialist at fitness app Freeletics, told Newsweek. "However, it's important to consider individual factors that may influence how skipping breakfast affects your health and well-being. Factors like metabolism, hormonal differences, and overall dietary patterns can play a role. It has been suggested that women might be more prone to experiencing negative effects on insulin sensitivity and hormonal regulation when they regularly skip breakfast."

A stock photo shows a plate of breakfast. Not eating breakfast can be damaging to a person's health, experts explain. OlgaMiltsova/Getty

Studies have shown that in women, eating breakfast may actually help regulate less painful and irregular periods.

A 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine, found that female college students who skipped breakfast regularly had a higher rate of dysmenorrhea—severe and frequent menstrual cramps.

Those that skipped breakfast were also found to have irregular periods, which indicated the meal is associated with ovarian and uterine dysfunctions in young women. From these findings, scientists determined that skipping breakfast disrupted the release of hormones, and therefore a woman's "reproductive rhythm."

A 2014 study published in PubMed also found that stress hormone levels were higher in women who skipped breakfast. Their blood pressure was also found to be raised.

"Skipping breakfast over a long period of time can have various effects on your body that you should be aware of including nutritional deficiencies, a disruption to your metabolism, and a risk of increased weight gain," Wiener said. "Breakfast is the best time to consume the vital nutrients that the body needs like vitamins and minerals so if you consistently skip this meal, it's likely that your body won't be receiving enough of these essential nutrients."

So why skip breakfast at all?

Many people skip breakfast in an attempt to lose weight. Intermittent fasting is a popular "weight loss" method. YouGov statistics from 2020 showed that 24 percent of U.S. adults have tried the method for weight loss.

But according to Wiener, this can actually be counterproductive.

"As 'the most important meal of the day' breakfast ensures that your body and brain has the essential nutrients that it needs to get through the day. Skipping breakfast can have a number of effects on the body including decreased concentration, lower energy levels and feeling fatigued throughout the day. You may also notice that if you skip breakfast you'll find yourself overeating or snacking later in the day due to your body compensating for the missed meal," he said.

A 2021 report published in National Library of Medicine found that seven out of nine studies found associations between skipping breakfast and weight gain.

In one of these studies, scientists found that eating breakfast rarely, and eating breakfast often, decrease the risk of weight gain within 5 years, when compared to inconsistent breakfast eating.

"By skipping breakfast, you may experience increased hunger later in the day, which can lead to overeating or making unhealthy food choices. This can counteract any potential calorie deficit caused by skipping breakfast, potentially resulting in weight gain or impeding weight loss efforts. It can also have an adverse effect on energy levels, metabolism, and overall nutrient intake," Wiener said.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Do you have a question about breakfast? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.