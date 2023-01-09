Dr. Dre Gets Marjorie Taylor Greene Hype Video Pulled From Twitter

One could say Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to look cool on the internet was beat by Dre.

On Monday, legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre successfully forced Twitter to pull down a Marjorie Taylor Greene "hype video" after the Georgia congresswoman used one of his most famous songs without permission.

The video, which was online for several hours Monday, depicted Greene preparing for last week's grueling series of votes on the speaker of the house with Dr. Dre's famous song "Still D.R.E." playing in the background.

After attracting 4.2 million views on Twitter—and the mockery of hundreds of left-leaning platform users—the video was removed "in response to a copyright claim by the owner" of the music used in the video: Dre himself.

Dre, however, was much more blunt in his reasoning for reporting the video in an interview with online tabloid TMZ shortly after the video was taken down Monday afternoon.

"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," he told the tabloid.

After the video was reported, Greene fired back with her own retort to the tabloid, posting a statement with a nod to one of Dr. Dre's other hits, "The Next Episode."

"While I appreciate the creative chord progression," she told the outlet in a statement, "I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."

Many musicians—Dre included—have proven unafraid to discuss politics or get into spats with high-profile political figures.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello once dismissed onetime Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as "the machine" after the Wisconsin congressman said the band—which became famous for its unapologetically leftist politics—was one of his favorite acts.

A number of artists, including the Rolling Stones, threatened to sue Donald Trump's presidential campaign over his use of their songs at some of his political events, with many frustrated their music was being used for political purposes in any context.

Others publicly denounced his politics after asking him to stop using their songs.

In 2018, singer Pharrell Williams sent Trump's campaign a cease-and-desist letter for playing his hit song "Happy" at a rally in Indiana mere hours after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pennsylvania, with his attorney saying at the time there was "nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday."

Meanwhile, others, like Panic at the Disco singer Brendon Urie, were even more explicit after the band's music was used at one of the former president's campaign rallies.

"F*** you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song," Urie tweeted, before posting a link to a voter registration site and encouraging followers to vote Trump out of office.