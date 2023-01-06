How to Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 as Show Gets New Home

RuPaul's Drag Race is back for a bumper-edition, jam-packed 15th season.

The beloved drag competition has a brand new cast, with more queens than ever before, a new roster of celebrity guest judges, and even a brand new home.

Season 15 of Drag Race will see 16 performers compete for RuPaul Charles (also known as Mama Ru) in the hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a huge cash prize.

Last season, Willow Pill was crowned the champion, and this year's queens will be hoping to follow in their footsteps, as well as those of previous winners like Symone, Jaida Essence Hall and Aquaria.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the new season of Ru Paul's Drag Race and how to watch it.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 premieres on Friday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

This marks a major move for the Emmy-winning show, as it has aired on VH1 for the past six years.

The season will launch with two episodes for fans, but subsequent episodes will be released one at a time.

Episodes will continue on MTV on Friday evenings at the same time, and will also be available for live streaming on services like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Drag Race Season 15 Cast

The cast of Drag Race Season 15 is the largest one yet, with 16 contestants competing for the crown.

The names of the season 15 queens can be seen below:

Amethyst

Anetra

Aura Mayari

Irene Dubois

Jax

Loosey LaDuca

Luxx Noir London

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Princess Poppy

Robin Fierce

Salina EsTitties

Sasha Colby

Sugar and Spice (The first ever set of twins to be competing together)

The season 15 Drag Queens will be set challenges in acting, fashion and beyond, with the eventual winner walking home with the show's biggest cash prize yet: $200,000.

Drag Race Season 15 Judges

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the first guest judge for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 and she will be lending her expertise for the premiere episode.

The singer has appeared on the show before as a special guest on the panel on season 7.

There are plenty of other famous faces, such as Always Be My Maybe's Ali Wong, singer Hayley Kiyoko, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Janelle Monáe and musician Maren Morris also confirmed to be popping up on the panel.

Long-time judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews return to the panel, as well Ts Madison, who has appeared as a guest judge in the past, but has now been bumped to a regular.

Kressley, Matthews and Madison will be this season's "rotating" judges, with one of them appearing each week.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.