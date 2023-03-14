How to Get Drake 2023 Tour Tickets—Concert Dates with 21 Savage Plus More

Drake has officially announced his 2023 tour dates after initially teasing the gigs back in January.

The musician, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has confirmed he will be hitting the road in June and that the tour, his first in five years, will continue through to September.

The 36-year-old announced the "It's All a Blur" tour on March 13 via Instagram, releasing a compilation video of highlights from his career.

Since Drake's last tour, 2018 "Aubrey and the Three Amigos," the star has released several albums, including 2021's Certified Lover Boy, 2022's Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, a collaboration with 21 Savage.

21 Savage will be joining Drake on the "It's All a Blur" tour, something Drake had hinted at during a joint performance earlier this year.

21 Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, posted the same video that Drake had on his own Instagram page to announce the tour, adding a "mind blown" emoji as his caption.

He later reposted the video on his Instagram Stories and added the caption: "If you miss it...your loss," in reference to his and Drake's 2022 LP.

Due to the popularity of the Her Loss album, and the long amount of time since Drake's last tour, no doubt fans of both Drake and 21 Savage will be desperate to get their hands on "It's All a Blur" tickets.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Drake's 2023 tour, including how to get tickets and what dates he's playing.

How to Get Drake Tickets 2023

There have been several presales announced for the "It's All a Blur" tour, including one on March 15 via Cash App Card, and another on March 16 via Sprite.

The general sale will then kick off on March 17.

Cash App Card Presale

The Cash App Card presale will be available for Cash App Card customers, beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time, and closing at Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m. local time.

Cash App Card holders can use the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale, and then must complete their purchase using their Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, fans can visit cash.app/drake-presale.

Sprite Presale

Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the "It's All a Blur Tour" and fans can gain access to the presale experience through the Sprite website.

The Sprite presale will start on March 16, starting at 12 p.m. local time and ending at 10 p.m. local time.

Presale start times may vary by location, and fans wanting to ensure they get tickets are encouraged to check drakerelated.com for more information.

Drake's 2023 Concert Dates

The 28 "It's All a Blur" tour dates announced so far can be seen below:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

While the September 5 date is currently the last stop on the "It's All a Blur" tour, Variety has reported that more dates will be added in the future.