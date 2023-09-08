Drake's New Photo Sparks Backlash—'So Weird'

A photo of Drake has gone viral for the wrong reasons, with social media users calling the snap "creepy" and "weird."

Posting to Instagram, the rapper shared a photo of himself alongside the huge collection of bras fans threw on-stage during his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

With his arms outstretched and a wide smile, the 36-year-old musician seems very pleased with the hoard of undergarments—which are neatly lined up in rows.

"Remember when we both forgot who the f*** I was in unison...that wavelength was def a foolish one," the Toronto native wrote alongside the post, shared on September 7.

Drake in 2019. The 36-year-old rapper shared a snap of himself with the large collection of bras female fans have recently thrown on stage for him. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

However, some social media users found the gesture bizarre, with feminist author Roxane Gay seemingly comparing the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker to a serial killer.

"Serial killer movies start like this," the 48-year-old activist said, reposting the image on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

It appears that Gay isn't the only one to find the image uncomfortable, with @CindyRiachi calling the image "Creepy AF!"

"If he wasn't rich, folks would find that image terrifying," wrote Berneta.

"Every time this man is in the news—it's an ew," said Annie Shannon.

"Waiting for the day an expose about him is published," commented Kathleen Schmidt.

Serial killer movies start like this https://t.co/jXDk6kHNHX — roxane gay (@rgay) September 6, 2023

"Not beating the creep allegations," said Marianne.

"So weird that he keeps them," wrote KristinSpecialK, while @kingBgaga dubbed the photo "cringe."

The bras appear to have been chucked at Drake in response to a joke he made during a performance in July.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," the star said while on-stage in Montreal. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s***."

In 2017, Drake was accused of sexual assault by Instagram model and former exotic dancer Laquana Morris. Also known as Layla Lace, Morris claimed that the star raped her after a gig in Manchester, U.K., but Drake was cleared of sexual assault by Manchester police.

Drake performing during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023. The rapper is currently touring North America. Marcelo Hernandez/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

He filed a lawsuit against Morris for civil extortion, fraud, abuse of process and emotional distress, with the pair agreeing to settle out of court in 2018. Drake paid Morris $350,000, with the requirement that she does not repeat the allegations.

In 2018, concerns were raised over Drake's friendship with child star Millie Bobby Brown. The duo met in 2017 and began texting, with the then-14-year-old calling the musician a "great friend" and a "great role model."

"We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more,'" she told Access Hollywood in 2018.

"He's coming to Atlanta, so I'm definitely going to go and see him. I'm so excited."

Brown made it clear that their relationship was strictly platonic, but the rapper's messages to a then-under-age Billie Eilish also caused a stir. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, the singer said Drake was one of the most famous names in her phone.

Drake (right) and Millie Bobby Brown (left) in 2018. Drake's friendship with former child star Millie Bobby Brown raised eyebrows in the past. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

"I mean, I've only, like, texted him, but he's so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean?" she told the publication. The then-17-year-old was full of praise for the rapper, but social media users still found the situation unusual.

A clip of Drake kissing a 17-year-old girl on stage resurfaced that same year. The smooch happened during a gig in Denver, Colorado, in 2010.

"Why do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this," the then-23-year-old told the fan.

"I don't know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest."

Although the age of consent in the state is 17, the star received significant backlash online after the video went viral.

Newsweek has reached out to Drake for comment via email.