Drew Barrymore Under Fire Over Show Renewal—'Boycott'

Drew Barrymore has been branded a "scab" for bringing her talk show back on the air despite the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.

Protestors plan to picket the actor's talk show after she announced The Drew Barrymore Show would be returning to film its fourth season sooner than expected and defended the decision, despite it being a "struck" show.

On May 2, the union representing writers in Hollywood, the Writer Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, meaning all people represented by the WGA have halted work over an ongoing stalemate with major studios over pay and conditions.

Drew Barrymore attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz on April 26, 2023, in New York City. She has come under fire for bringing back her talk show during the Hollywood writers' strike. Getty Images North America/Jamie McCarthy

Joined the following month by the actors' union—Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)—the strikes have brought Hollywood to a standstill.

The unions are trying to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The AMPTP represents the major Hollywood studios and does not seem to be budging over the terms of streaming shows and movies, including royalties, better pay, and reassurances for union members that their roles will not be replaced in the future by artificial intelligence.

Writers and actors are not allowed to promote their projects during the strike, and most series that were filming or were due to film, including the major nightly talk shows, have been off-air in that time, unless they were recorded before the strikes began.

In a move that has sparked outrage among those supporting the strike, Barrymore seems to have ignored the strike because according to the actress, her show "is bigger than just me."

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television," Barrymore wrote in her explanation on Instagram.

"It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show."

She said that she was "making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me.

I own this choice."

Barrymore then promised her talk show would be in "compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. "

"We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," Barrymore wrote.

"I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Despite Barrymore's assurances, a spokesperson for the WGA told The Hollywood Reporterthat her talk show was struck, meaning, it was affected by the strike and as a result, going back to air without its writers.

"It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers," the spokesperson said. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike."

The show currently has about seven full-time writing staff, according to IMDB, but it is not known how many, if any, contract or freelance workers are involved in the show.

"The Drew Barrymore Show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike," a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson told THR.

Newsweek contacted CBS Media Ventures, the company that produces Barrymore's talk show, for comment.

After learning of Barrymore's decision, people flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to condemn the star.

"Drew Barrymore picket line crossing scab arc is here. 🚮. Shame and boycott her into oblivion," wrote one person.

Another added: "Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross."

And a third wrote: "Drew becoming a scab is a betrayal none of us will forget. Ever."